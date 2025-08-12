Breastfeeding and workplace lactation are activities that support infant nutrition and better health outcomes for new parents and babies

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County is acknowledging National Breastfeeding Awareness Month in August, highlighting a national theme of “Forward Together.” Activities and messages this month underscore the need for unified support in creating breastfeeding, chestfeeding and lactation-friendly environments, especially in workplaces and public spaces.

“Human milk is a dynamic and convenient food; milk and the milk supply change to meet a baby’s needs as they grow, providing complete nutrition,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “For those who are able, breastfeeding offers your child the best possible start. It is proven to lower risks for asthma, type 1 diabetes and obesity. Breastfed babies have fewer ear infections and stomach bugs, and fewer problems with digestion. And antibodies in human milk provide strong immunity against some diseases.”

Breastfeeding matters for postpartum recovery – recovery after birth. It reduces risks for breast and ovarian cancers, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. And for families, breastfeeding is a less expensive choice than formula.

Health experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, recommend exclusive breastfeeding for about the first 6 months. After that, continue breastfeeding while introducing solid foods, for as long as it’s mutually desired—up to 2 years or beyond.

Erie County offers resources to employers through its Breastfeeding, Chestfeeding and Lactation Friendly Worksite program. This program supports employers in providing private, comfortable spaces to nurse or pump at work. Currently, more than 50 businesses and organizations have achieved this worksite designation.

Employers who provide lactation rooms generally see more employees return after parental leave, with increased job satisfaction. With healthier children and parents, there are fewer missed days of work, lower healthcare costs and increased productivity. It’s also the right thing to do. New York State law defines rights of breastfeeding parents to express milk at work and responsibilities of certain employers to support nursing employees.