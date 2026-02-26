Catholic Health Announces Oncology Partnership with Buffalo Medical Group

Collaboration will allow more Western New Yorkers to receive cancer care closer to home

Catholic Health and Buffalo Medical Group have entered into a strategic initiative in oncology, hematology, and infusion services to improve access to high-quality cancer care for people throughout the region. Because most cancer care is delivered in community settings, this collaboration is designed to improve both access and continuity of care through an expanded physician network and enhanced geographic footprint—from Niagara County and the Northtowns to the City of Buffalo, the Southtowns, and beyond.

“We are excited to take this next step in our partnership with Buffalo Medical Group,” said Joyce Markiewicz, President & CEO of Catholic Health. “Their 80-year legacy of clinical excellence aligns with our commitment to innovation, compassionate care, and delivering the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

“This is truly a patient-first partnership,” added Robert Zielinski, MD, oncologist and Associate Medical Director at Buffalo Medical Group. “By combining our expertise and resources, we can deliver high-quality cancer care that is also cost-effective—an increasingly important priority for patients—while continuing to meet the evolving needs of our community.”

“As we strengthen community-based cancer care, we are fortunate to have Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as a regional resource for the most complex cancer diagnoses,” added Markiewicz and Dr. Zielinski. “We will continue to work closely with them to ensure patients receive the right level of care, at the right time, in the right setting.”