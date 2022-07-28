ERIE COUNTY, NY— Starting Monday, August 1, 2022, the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) will follow updated schedules for free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at the Jesse Nash Health Center at 608 William Street in Buffalo and the Erie County Emergency and Training Operations Center at 3359 Broadway in Cheektowaga.

Jesse Nash Health Center, 608 William Street, Buffalo 14206

COVID-19 Testing, rapid (on-site results) and PCR (results in 1-3 days)

Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

COVID-19 Vaccination – ages 6 months and older; first, second and booster doses

Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12-3 p.m.

Erie County Emergency and Training Operations Center, 3359 Broadway, Cheektowaga 14227

COVID-19 Testing, rapid (on-site results) and PCR (results in 1-3 days)

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments are not required. Children under age 18 years must have consent from parent or guardian. Erie County residents are encouraged to refer to the ECDOH web site for the most current COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedules. ECDOH also has mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled this summer; see www.erie.gov/vax for locations.

Other community sites, such as pharmacies, that offer COVID-19 vaccine are listed at www.vaccines.gov; some physician’s offices also provide COVID-19 vaccine for certain age groups.