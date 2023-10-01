Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is pleased to announce its robust lineup of day camps for the 2022-2023 school year, designed to keep the play and learning going while school is on break! With a wide range of educational and fun activities, these day camps are set to provide a unique experience for school-aged children.

Explore & More recognizes the importance of creating enriching opportunities for children to learn and explore during their school breaks. By aligning our camp schedule with the Buffalo Public School break calendar, we aim to make it convenient for families to participate in our programs.

The 2022-2023 day camp lineup includes:

Go Fly a Kite

October 9, 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Campers are going to build a Kazoon Kite and do some experiments of their own. Get ready for some high-flying fun!

Save the Bees

November 10, 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Get ready to perform experiments, taste fresh honey and make a honeycomb candle.

Drop & Shop

November 24, 7 AM – 4 PM

Drop off campers in their PJs and they can enjoy some yummy hot chocolate, treats, crafts and play in the museum!

Winter Break Kids Club

December 26th – 29th, 8:30 AM – 4 PM – Daily sign ups!

Winter Break Kids Club provides daily STEAM lessons that help engage students in observation, measurement, identification of properties, and experimentation involving life, earth, and physical science concepts.

Let’s LEGO

January 15, 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Under the guidance of experienced educators, our LEGO-based camp gives kids the chance to apply real-world STEM concepts as they build their own creations in a fun, imaginative environment.

Where the Wild Things Art

June 19th, 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Art-venturers will explore many whimsical and original art forms and techniques, discovering clay and col-lage, painting and drawing, mask-making and dec-orating, just to name a few!

Week Long Day Camps

Invention Exchange

February 19th – 23rd, 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Campers will learn skills in electronics, robotics, and fabrication to create useful, fun, and silly inventions to solve a series of challenges.

Environmental Engineers

April 1st – 5th, 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Kids will have opportunities to create an Eco-Bag, as an alternative to plastic and paper, grow a tree in our Forest Forever experiment, and participate in Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle activities.

Registration for the day camps are now open. Space is limited and pre-registration is required so caregivers are encouraged to sign up well in advance.

For more information on camp details, pricing and registration, please visit

https://exploreandmore.org/calendar/category/day-camp/list/.