Sunday, October 8, 2023, 2-5 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

Buffalo, NY – Fall has officially arrived, and the Children’s Garden Festival is almost here! Co-presented by the Children’s Garden Festival committee of Gardens Buffalo Niagara and Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, the festival promises to be an afternoon filled with fun and valuable educational experiences for children and families alike.

To be held rain or shine at Buffalo’s MLK Jr. Park, the Children’s Garden Festival offers a unique opportunity for children and families to participate in hands-on activities and learn about planting bulbs, composting, fall produce, and how to be good environmental stewards in their own neighborhoods.

The festival boasts an exciting lineup of offerings–all FREE:

Education about Gardens and the Environment : Composting and worm demos, planting activities, beekeeper photo ops, and more! Conservation groups and family organizations will join us to entertain and educate, including the Buffalo Science Museum, Urban Roots Cooperative Garden Market, and Zawadi Books.

: Composting and worm demos, planting activities, beekeeper photo ops, and more! Conservation groups and family organizations will join us to entertain and educate, including the Buffalo Science Museum, Urban Roots Cooperative Garden Market, and Zawadi Books. Food and Snacks : Including free pizza, cotton candy, popcorn, drinks, and fruits and veggies provided by The Resource Council of WNY and Buffalo Go Green.

: Including free pizza, cotton candy, popcorn, drinks, and fruits and veggies provided by The Resource Council of WNY and Buffalo Go Green. Giveaways : Including bulbs, gardening books, winter clothes, and pumpkins.

: Including bulbs, gardening books, winter clothes, and pumpkins. Children’s Bike Repairs : Free repairs by Go Bike Buffalo.

: Free repairs by Go Bike Buffalo. Games and Entertainment : Including bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, crafts and more fall fun.

: Including bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, crafts and more fall fun. Community: Bringing neighbors together to foster community and unity.

Sponsors of the 2023 Children’s Garden Festival are Highmark WNY, Children’s Foundation of Erie County, The Baird Foundation, M&T Bank, West Herr, KeyBank, Rigidized Metals Corporation, Uniland Development Company, Bank on Buffalo, Mister Pizza, NYS Senator Timothy M. Kennedy, Tend, and Samantha White, Esq., Festival Chair, with in-kind sponsorship provided by Buffalo-Toronto Public Media, JCharlier Communications, and Urban Roots Community Garden Center.

Children’s Garden Festival and the East Side Garden Walk are events produced by Gardens Buffalo Niagara (GBN) whose mission is to create more vibrant and beautiful communities by sharing our gardens. Other GBN events include Garden Walk Buffalo, Tours of Open Gardens on Thursdays and Fridays in July, The Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale, and Urban Farm Day.