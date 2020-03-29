

Let’s Fight Covid-19 Together! 14,000 Masks and Counting! A special message from Lixin Zhang, MD, Neurologist at DENT Neurologic Institute, and Yanhong Baranski, President, of the Chinese Club of Western New York (CCWNY):

We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of roughly 800 members. We are providing thousands of masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) to our first line responders. We have access to masks, etc. unavailable to our local hospitals at this time. You can help us in responding to the urgent by making a tax-deductible donation at http://www.cc-wny.org/fight-covid-19-together/.



The Chinese Club of WNY, a 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization, is donating N95 masks, surgical masks, and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to frontline healthcare workers in WNY’s busiest Emergency Rooms, Intensive Care Units, and Health Centers ASAP. Chinese Club of WNY,

Due to strong personal & professional relationships, the Chinese Club of WNY is able to secure a large supply of N95 & surgical masks from certified equipment manufacturers that are shipping them directly to WNY in just a few days.

100% of all donations go directly to the acquisition and delivery of this essential protective equipment.

Medical personnel are reporting that their hospitals have either run out of masks or are asking them to reuse the ones they have, which creates major health risks. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout WNY continues to rise with 414 cases and 7 deaths in Erie County alone. Compounding the problem is the the lack of definitive testing available, making it is essential to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the healthcare workers who need it most.

