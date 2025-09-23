(Family Features) For those final days of summer that bleed into fall, you may be searching for a recipe that uses up garden veggies but tastes like autumn. Find comfort in this delicious Zucchini Spice Bundt Cake that features the freshness of warm days combined with the soothing flavors of cooler weather then discover more tasty desserts by visiting Culinary.net.

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy“

1 box spice cake mix

2 cups grated zucchini

1/3 cup melted butter

3 eggs

1 cup chopped walnuts, divided

1 cup chopped white chocolate chips, divided

1 cup powdered sugar

milk

Heat oven to 350 F. In bowl, mix cake mix, zucchini, butter, eggs, 3/4 cup walnuts and 3/4 cup white chocolate chips. Pour into greased bundt pan and bake 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool about 10 minutes then remove from pan to finish cooling. Mix powdered sugar and milk, about 1/4 cup, to reach desired consistency of frosting. Pour over cooled cake then sprinkle with remaining walnuts and remaining white chocolate chips. Cut and serve.



