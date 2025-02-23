By Annette Pinder

Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (CTNRC) has partnered with Erie 2 BOCES to offer training and career opportunities for community members who speak English as a second language (ESL). The innovative program provides on-the-job training, language development, and career pathways that will enable individuals to work entry-level positions as they progress toward nursing careers. Amazingly, the program is free, requires no prior experience, and has already received positive feedback, paving the way for future expansion.

Sheyla Gonzalez-Colon, CTNRC’s bilingual ESL assistant, is excited about this opportunity for Spanish-speaking individuals in the southern tier. She has been instrumental in the program’s development, and in assisting participants with navigating job opportunities, understanding workplace policies, and accessing resources. One CTNRC opportunity prepares individuals for certified nursing assistant training, as they work on understanding spoken and conversational English, improving reading comprehension, and developing writing skills.

“We’re committed to breaking down barriers and creating opportunities,” says Patti Shea, CTNRC’s Director of Talent Acquisition and Development. “By combining job training with equitable pay and strong support systems, we’re helping individuals build secure, fulfilling futures.” CTNRC administrator Colleen Hart says, “Our collaboration with BOCES empowers individuals to gain valuable skills and thrive in health care careers.” To learn more, stop by CTNRC Monday through Friday, or call or email Sheyla Gonzalez-Colon at 716-401-8132 or scolon@ctnrc.com.

CTNRC is part of VestraCare, which includes McGuire Group, RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care, and Taconic Health Care, and branded as Living Legends. Living Legends serves 2,800 individuals throughout New York State. Erie 2 BOCES is a leader in education and workforce development that connects individuals to training and careers in high-demand fields. Visit www.LivingLegendsHealth.com. and www.e2ccb.org to learn more.