Children’s Garden Festival

Sunday, October 8, 2023, 2-5 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

Buffalo, NY – Mark your calendars for the second annual Children’s Garden Festival, co-presented by the East Side Garden Walk committee of Gardens Buffalo Niagara and Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. It promises to be an afternoon filled with fun and valuable educational experiences for children and families alike.

As the vibrant colors and crisp air of fall approach, the Children’s Garden Festival offers a unique opportunity for children and families to participate in hands-on activities, learning about planting bulbs, composting, fall fruits and vegetables, and how to be good environmental stewards in their own neighborhoods.

The festival boasts an exciting lineup of offerings–all FREE:

Education about Gardens and the Environment: Composting and worm demos, planting activities, beekeeper photo ops, and more!

Snacks: Including fruits and veggies, cotton candy, popcorn, and other kid-friendly snacks.

Giveaways: Including bulbs, gardening books, clothes, and pumpkins.

Children’s Bike Repairs: Free repairs by Go Bike Buffalo.

Games and Entertainment: Including bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, and more fall fun.

Community: Bringing neighbors together to foster community and unity.

Sponsors of the 2023 Children’s Garden Festival (to date) are Highmark WNY, Children’s Foundation of Erie County, The Baird Foundation, M&T Bank, West Herr, KeyBank, Rigidized Metals Corporation, Uniland Development Company, Bank on Buffalo, and Tend.

Children’s Garden Festival and the East Side Garden Walk are events produced by Gardens Buffalo Niagara (GBN) whose mission is to create more vibrant and beautiful communities by sharing our gardens. Other GBN events include Garden Walk Buffalo, Tours of Open Gardens on Thursdays and Fridays in July, The Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale, and Urban Farm Day.