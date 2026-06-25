Garden Art Sale Returns June 27–28
70+ Vendors, Live Music, Food Trucks, and Family Fun
Buffalo, NY – Gardens Buffalo Niagara and the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens are pleased to present the annual Garden Art Sale on Saturday, June 27 (10 a.m.–4 p.m.) and Sunday, June 28 (10 a.m.–3 p.m.) on the front lawn of the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, located at 2655 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, NY.
Featuring more than 70 artists, the Garden Art Sale offers a unique opportunity to discover one-of-a-kind pieces designed to enhance gardens and outdoor spaces. Shoppers will find a wide variety of nature-inspired artwork and garden décor, including sculpture, metalwork, paintings, woodwork, found art, ceramics, planters, and more.
New this year, the event welcomes 22 new vendors and introduces a Kids Activity Corner, making it an even more enjoyable experience for the whole family.
In addition to shopping, visitors can enjoy:
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Live music
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Local food trucks serving up delicious eats
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Plant education and societies sharing expert green-thumb tips
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A basket raffle featuring items donated by participating vendors
Visitors can also stop by the South Buffalo Garden Walk booth both days to pick up maps for the garden walk, which takes place on Sunday, June 28.
Make a day of it by exploring the beautiful Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The popular Butterfly Experience will also be open throughout the weekend and is included with admission to the conservatory.
Admission to the outdoor Garden Art Sale is free. Admission to the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens requires a ticket
For a complete list of participating vendors, visit GardenArtSale.com. To view Gardens Buffalo Niagara’s full season of events, visit GardensBuffaloNiagara.com.