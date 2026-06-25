70+ Vendors, Live Music, Food Trucks, and Family Fun

Featuring more than 70 artists, the Garden Art Sale offers a unique opportunity to discover one-of-a-kind pieces designed to enhance gardens and outdoor spaces. Shoppers will find a wide variety of nature-inspired artwork and garden décor, including sculpture, metalwork, paintings, woodwork, found art, ceramics, planters, and more.

New this year, the event welcomes 22 new vendors and introduces a Kids Activity Corner, making it an even more enjoyable experience for the whole family.

In addition to shopping, visitors can enjoy:

Live music

Local food trucks serving up delicious eats

Plant education and societies sharing expert green-thumb tips

A basket raffle featuring items donated by participating vendors

Visitors can also stop by the South Buffalo Garden Walk booth both days to pick up maps for the garden walk, which takes place on Sunday, June 28.

Make a day of it by exploring the beautiful Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The popular Butterfly Experience will also be open throughout the weekend and is included with admission to the conservatory.

Admission to the outdoor Garden Art Sale is free. Admission to the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens requires a ticket