*This page will be continuously updated

Biking, Running, Walking:

Blue Bikes can be rented from noon-5pm at the Canalside Kiosk. Bluecross Blueshield members receive a discount on rentals.

Reddy Bikeshare bikes are available for short term use in spots across Buffalo and Niagara. http://reddybikeshare.com

GoBike Buffalo will be hosting special events throughout the summer. http://gobikebuffalo.org

Slow Roll Buffalo is back. 10 miles of riding throughout various parts of Buffalo every Monday at 6:30pm. Join the fun!

Buffalo Bike Tours will take place at three different times daily at the Buffalo Bike Tours Kiosk on the boardwalk.

Reflective First Sunday walks to resume at 10:45am at Delaware Park.

Fusion Boot Camps will take place at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and River Works on Tuesdays and Wednesday at 5:15/5:30pm.

State Parks will be open for walks, biking, and hiking. Local parks include: Golden Hill State Park, Chestnut Ridge, Evangola State Park, Letchworth, 18 Mile Creek Park, Buffalo Harbor State Park, Wilkeson Pointe, Hunters Creek, and Buckhorn Island State Park.

Dance, Zumba, Yoga:

Summer City Fitness resumes with La’Movement Dance, 10am Saturdays starting June 7th. The classes will be held in MLK Park. https://www.lamovementfitness.com/

Barre and Barre Centric Classes will be held 9:30am and 7pm Mondays at two locations–the Widewater Marina Nelson C. Goehle Park in Lockport, and Canalside.

Several Zumba classes will take place at Canalside (6pm Tuesdays), Allen Park (4pm Wednesdays), Larkin Square (11:15am Saturdays), and various other locations.

Yoga in the Park Saturdays, 10:30am Garrison Park, and 10am Sundays at Delaware Park.

Graceful Warrior Yoga, 6pm Mondays at Canalside. https://www.bcbswny.com/content/wny/member-services/community/events/canalside-fitness.html

Goat Yoga at Rowandale Farm (Colden). https://www.rowandaletherapygoats.com/

Brierwood Training Center (Hamburg) is offering outdoor lawn fitness that includes air-boxing, total body, and barre classes. https://www.brierwoodwellnesscenter.com/training-center

Burn Boot Camp is offering outdoor classes at North Forest Park. https://burnbootcamp.com/locations/williamsville-ny/

Catalyst Fitness is offering outdoor body combat and Pilates. https://www.catalystfitnessbuffalo.com/

Independent Health’s Fitness in the Parks, offering many different zumba and fitness classes. https://www.independenthealth.com/IntheCommunity/Programs/FitnessintheParks

Summer Solstace Yoga on the Beach at St. Catherines ON. June 20th 7-9pm. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-solstice-yoga-on-the-beach-tickets-64184090342?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Kids Fitness and Family:

Canalside kids fitness Saturdays at 9 and 10am.

Pick your own strawberries and yummy vegetables at Greg’s U Pick Farm Market: http://gregsupick.com/