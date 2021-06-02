Building upon its long-standing reputation as one of the top health insurance plans for customer service and satisfaction in the nation, Independent Health has been named the second highest ranked health plan for member satisfaction in the New York region, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study.

Conducted through an online survey across 22 market-based regions, J.D. Power’s annual syndicated study examines the experience of health plan members and recognizes health plans in the country that achieve a high level of customer satisfaction for their members. For 2021, Independent Health’s overall score of 768 is 44 points above the New York region average score of 724. In addition, dating back to 2010, Independent Health has now been recognized by J.D. Power as being the top-ranked plan for member satisfaction in its region six times (2010-13, 2016 and 2020) and the second highest ranked plan five times (2014-15, 2017, 2018 and 2021).

“Independent Health is pleased to once again be recognized as one of the highest ranked health insurance plans in the New York region by an organization that is internationally known as being the voice of the customer,” said Michael W. Cropp, M.D., president and chief executive officer, Independent Health. “The results of this year’s J.D. Power study as well as our overall rankings over the years reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our members understand their coverage and navigate the complex health care system.

As a deeply rooted, local health plan, we have earned the trust of our members by going above and beyond to meet their needs. Our exceptional customer service, innovative benefits, and efforts to provide better coordinated care through strong partnerships with physicians and providers continues to help set Independent Health apart from other health plans.”

J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study is based on the responses of 32,066 members in 150 health plans throughout the United States. Results are based on experiences and perceptions of members surveyed from January through March 2021. For additional information, visit JDPower.com.

Other recent honors for Independent Health

• Independent Health was named to U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the best health insurance

companies offering Medicare Advantage coverage in 2021. Independent Health is the only Western New

York-based plan to have earned this honor two years in a row. U.S. News & World Report created the “Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage” list by analyzing each plan’s Medicare Star Rating for 2021.

• Independent Health’s Medicare Advantage plans received a 4.5 out of 5 Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2021. This annual Star Rating was created as a way for Medicare beneficiaries and CMS to assess the overall quality and service of Medicare Advantage plans throughout the country. Independent Health’s Medicare Advantage HMO plan has received a 4.5 Star Rating every year since 2011, and its Medicare Advantage PPO plan received a 4.5 Star Rating for the sixth straight year.