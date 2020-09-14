By on September 14, 2020   /   All Articles, Community, COVID-19, Featured, Fitness, Health, Lifestyle   /   Leave a comment

Outdoor Activities That Are Not Cancelled!

  1. Go apple picking
  2. Visit Rolling Hills Asylum
  3. Go to Mayer Brothers for cider and donuts
  4. Go pumpkin picking and do all the fun fall things at these Pumpkin Patches
  5. Track down a new pop-up food stand
  6. Try one of these new restaurants
  7. Take a road trip to one of these Epic NYS Waterfalls You Can Drive to In 3 Hours or Less
  8. Have a picnic with one of these pre-made picnic baskets from a local restaurant
  9. Try this new cereal-themed restaurant on Hertel
  10. Try all the best cider and hot chocolate around WNY
  11. Invest in some new Bills gear at one of these local in-person and online shops
  12. Sign up for a Board & Brush DIY workshop
  13. Visit the Chandler Street Food E Market
  14. Plan a fall getaway at one of these sweet Airbnbs
  15. Visit the new 3-restaurants-under-one-roof “European Lounge” by Chrusciki Bakery
  16. Try the new FlashFood App, now available at certain Tops to save up to 50% on groceries
  17. Track down Southern Tier Distillery’s New Pumking Whiskey
  18. Check Out Orchard Parks very first brewery
  19. Make a long weekend out of a nearby tiny house Airbnb stay
  20. Track down apple cider donuts at these spots
  21. Go on a shop local excursion in Hamburg or Williamsville
  22. Staycation in Jamestown, perfect for nature-seekers and comedy lovers
  23. Try new plant-based vegan restaurant, Sunshine Vegan Eat
  24. Visit these unique public art installations around Buffalo
  25. local artists, charities and Step Out Buffalo by purchasing our limited edition Step Out Buffalo x Artists merch of the month
  26. Stage your own photoshoot at one of these 27 Insta-worthy spots around town
  27. Go big or go home with these food and drink flights
  28. Try IV therapy
  29. Try one of these hidden gem bike trails
  30. Try homemade ice cream at these 15 local shops
  31. Take a tour of the most iconic street art murals in WNY
  32. Enjoy Oktoberfest in Chandlerville
  33. Hit the Miss Buffalo on a Buffalo Harbor Cruise
  34. Order take-out and have a picnic at any of these parks
  35. See a drive-in movie at Transit Drive-In or Dark Alley Drive-In
  36. Enjoy happy hour on a restaurant patio
  37. Skydive the Falls (open until November)
  38. Pick your own bouquet of flowers at The Flower Stand, a u-pick flower farm
  39. Become a geocacher on a county park trail
  40. Try a locally made hard seltzer
  41. Hit a beer garden
  42. Visit Sunflower Fields
  43. Sail on the Spirit of Buffalo
  44. Explore street art in the Southtowns, Downtown, East Side, South Buffalo, Elmwood, Allentown, Niagara Falls, and Hertel
  45. Go on a socially distanced overnight retreat at Becker Farms
  46. Get your market fix while you can at these farmers market 
  47. Support a black-owned restaurant or business
  48. Go kayaking
  49. Take a Buffalo River History Cruise (through the end of September)
  50. Camp out at or take a day trip to Letchworth State Park
  51. Hike to the eternal flame at Chestnut Ridge
  52. Hit a U-pick fruit farm
  53. Head to Hidden Valley Animal Adventure to see the animals
  54. Pick your own lavender at Kin Loch Farmstead
  55. Visit Griffis Sculpture Park
  56. Do a Murder Mystery Cruise with Grand Lady Cruise
  57. Visit Becker Farms for a petting zoo, freshly made donuts, chicken BBQ kinda day
  58. Check out every work of art on this list of brand new murals that went up this summer
  59. Hit the trails and connect with nature at Reinstein Woods
  60. Head out to one of these nearby state parks
  61. Visit a dog park
  62. Try one of these 25 alternative parks and trails for walking, biking and jogging
  63. Take a short drive to Lilydale
  64. Check out one of these 6 Bike There, Buffalo! Self-guided tours
  65. Wander Forest Lawn Cemetery
  66. Dig for fossils social distance style at Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve
  67. Visit the Lakeside Bike Park and rent a bike
  68. Head out on a Buffalo Pedal Tour
  69. Do a self-guided Explore Buffalo walking tour
  70. Check out Panama Rock Park (reserve a time here)
  71. Enjoy one of WNY’s many waterfront patios while you still can
  72. Get an adventure in at Sky High Adventure Park and ride the Mountain Coaster at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville (open through October)
  73. Visit the Buffalo Zoo
  74. Head to Old Fort Niagara for some old fashioned entertainment
  75. Drive out to Genesee Country Village & Museum for lot’s of family-friendly fun
  76. Get friendly with the animals at Aquarium of Niagara
  77. Learn something new at Buffalo Museum of Science
  78. Stop and smell the flowers at Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens
  79. Grab a bite on Food Truck Wednesdays at Samuel’s Grande Manor
  80. Take an Explore Buffalo walking tour
  81. Visit the Buffalo History Museum
  82. Check out our Guide to Stargazing for the ultimate date night
  83. Take a waterfront bike ride
  84. Extend rooftop patio season into fall
  85. Take Lewiston Food tour with The Roaming Table (through September)
  86. Get wings from Josh Allen’s favorite spot

Farmers Markets:

http://www.localfarmmarkets.org/NYwestfarmmarkets.php

Virtual Support and Events:

Breast Cancer Support

Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer Support Group, every Tuesday at Noon. Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/241729918

Reiki Healing, every Thursday at 10:00 AM. Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/138376931?occurrence=1588255200000

Young Survivors Support Group, 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at 7:00 PM. Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/425390061

Disabilities

Online Courses and Classes: https://www.accessibleacademics.org/services

Koru Mindfulness, Online courses, Cooking Together, Job-Seeking Skills, and more https://www.accessibleacademics.org/services

Education

Educational Resources for Kids of All Ages: http://www.amazingeducationalresources.com

Free Public Library Audio and E-Books: https://www.overdrive.com/apps/libby/

Koru Mindfulness (Accessible Academics): www.accessibleacademics.org/services/koru

Virtual One on One Tutoring for Teens and Young Adults: www.accessibleacademics.org

Virtual Field Tripshttps://tinyurl.com/rtgth35

Virtual Museum Tours: https://tinyurl.com/sxw4r5u 

WNY Women’s Foundation Support and help: https://tinyurl.com/y95ocewx

YNPN of Greater Buffalo virtual development series: https://ynpngreaterbflo.org/summit2020/ 

Canisius College Women’s Business Center-knowledge exchange and brainstorming: email wbcinfo@canisius.edu or call 716-888-8280.

SBDC at Jamestown Community College-“restarting our economy prep and guidance”: https://www.chautauquachamber.org/

Fitness/Exercise Classes

Barre, Yoga, Pilates: www.wellandtight.com/free-training-program

Bike Riding, Yoga, Meditation, Cardio: www.onepeloton.com/digital/checkout/digital-90d

Bodyweight Exercises You Can Do Anywhere! https://tinyurl.com/r9dcmkn

General Exercise: YMCA Videos!  https://ymca360.org

Gentle Yoga Class: Love this one! https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97681681996

JadaBlitz Online Videos: All classes! 

JCC Virtual Zoom Classes: https://www.jccbuffalo.org/zoom-fitness/ 

Nike Training Club App, https://www.nike.com/ntc-app

Pilates (30 minutes) https://youtu.be/XgK952I6DTQ

Planet Fitness: Free online classes at www.facebook.com/planetfitness

Power Yoga: www.poweryoga.com

Taoist Tai Chi: https://tinyurl.com/semhbyy and https://tinyurl.com/uwl9k4a

Tai Chi Beginner: https://youtu.be/u9BmWbDN8Bw

Taoist Tai Chi Master Moy: https://youtu.be/TxJW4-H7_R8

YMCA/BCBS Canalside Virtual Classes! https://buffalowaterfront.com/canalside

Yoga: https://tinyurl.com/qnf4yn2 and www.loveinmotion.yoga/classes.

Hearing Impaired/American Sign Language Association Resources

Anxiety, panic attacks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_GaXkDMDDs

Anxiety and Coronavirus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZr5ukLGqRE

Daily Moth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvQT44G45kM

Deaf Video Newspaper:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lu3oo7jIUMY

Deaf Closings: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=daTPNSQet08

Deaf Health: https://www.facebook.com/deafhealth/

Deaf counseling center (worry, stress, anxiety covid19): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVhcKllAJqA

Deaf and Mental health:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhdUV5hCz5w

Deaf counseling center (worry, stress, anxiety covid19): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVhcKllAJqA

Hearing Impaired and Mental health:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhdUV5hCz5w

Partners in Healthhttps://www.facebook.com/pg/deafhealth/videos/

PSA Announcement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8bUdMEsiPQ

Meditation and Mindfulness

Deepak Chopra and Oprah free 21-day Meditation

Koru Mindfulness (Accessible Academics): www.accessibleacademics.org/services/koru

Mindfulness Meditation

More Meditation

UCLA Guided Meditations: https://www.uclahealth.org/marc/mindful-meditations

Weekly Virtual Group Meditation: https://myvirtualmeditation.com/

Mental Health

Erie County Mental Health Guide

Anxiety and coronavirus: https://youtu.be/w4NwsyXRbNw

Anxiety, panic attacks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_GaXkDMDDs

Anxiety and Coronavirus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZr5ukLGqRE

Anxiety, panic attacks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_GaXkDMDDs

Anxiety and Coronavirus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZr5ukLGqRE

Navigating Life: Getting on with Your Life!

Staying at Home Challenges: Staying at Home: What does it mean and look like? 

Partners in Healthhttps://www.facebook.com/pg/deafhealth/videos/

Miscellaneous

Virtual Events 716 Buffalo

Berklee School of Music: What the World Needs Now!

Billboard live at-home series: www.facebook.com/pg/Billboard/videos

Buffalo Philharmonic: https://wned.org/classical

Coronavirus Music Playlist: https://tinyurl.com/tsstzpy

Elmwood Art Festival: Artists, craftspeople, musicians, and concerts. Links will be on our website (https://elmwoodartfest.org)

Metropolitan Opera: https://www.metopera.org/

10-minute plays/interviews with playwrights: http://amyshorse.com

Ongoing Orthopaedic Seminars:

Excelsior Orthopaedics: https://buffalohealthyliving.com/excelsior-orthopaedics-offers-online-classes

Parenting

parentnetworkwny.org/events

More Events

https://buffalohealthyliving.com/events/category/upcoming

