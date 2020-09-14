Outdoor Activities That Are Not Cancelled!
- Go apple picking
- Visit Rolling Hills Asylum
- Go to Mayer Brothers for cider and donuts
- Go pumpkin picking and do all the fun fall things at these Pumpkin Patches
- Track down a new pop-up food stand
- Try one of these new restaurants
- Take a road trip to one of these Epic NYS Waterfalls You Can Drive to In 3 Hours or Less
- Have a picnic with one of these pre-made picnic baskets from a local restaurant
- Try this new cereal-themed restaurant on Hertel
- Try all the best cider and hot chocolate around WNY
- Invest in some new Bills gear at one of these local in-person and online shops
- Sign up for a Board & Brush DIY workshop
- Visit the Chandler Street Food E Market
- Plan a fall getaway at one of these sweet Airbnbs
- Visit the new 3-restaurants-under-one-roof “European Lounge” by Chrusciki Bakery
- Try the new FlashFood App, now available at certain Tops to save up to 50% on groceries
- Track down Southern Tier Distillery’s New Pumking Whiskey
- Check Out Orchard Parks very first brewery
- Make a long weekend out of a nearby tiny house Airbnb stay
- Track down apple cider donuts at these spots
- Go on a shop local excursion in Hamburg or Williamsville
- Staycation in Jamestown, perfect for nature-seekers and comedy lovers
- Try new plant-based vegan restaurant, Sunshine Vegan Eat
- Visit these unique public art installations around Buffalo
- local artists, charities and Step Out Buffalo by purchasing our limited edition Step Out Buffalo x Artists merch of the month
- Stage your own photoshoot at one of these 27 Insta-worthy spots around town
- Go big or go home with these food and drink flights
- Try IV therapy
- Try one of these hidden gem bike trails
- Try homemade ice cream at these 15 local shops
- Take a tour of the most iconic street art murals in WNY
- Enjoy Oktoberfest in Chandlerville
- Hit the Miss Buffalo on a Buffalo Harbor Cruise
- Order take-out and have a picnic at any of these parks
- See a drive-in movie at Transit Drive-In or Dark Alley Drive-In
- Enjoy happy hour on a restaurant patio
- Skydive the Falls (open until November)
- Pick your own bouquet of flowers at The Flower Stand, a u-pick flower farm
- Become a geocacher on a county park trail
- Try a locally made hard seltzer
- Hit a beer garden
- Visit Sunflower Fields
- Sail on the Spirit of Buffalo
- Explore street art in the Southtowns, Downtown, East Side, South Buffalo, Elmwood, Allentown, Niagara Falls, and Hertel
- Go on a socially distanced overnight retreat at Becker Farms
- Get your market fix while you can at these farmers market
- Support a black-owned restaurant or business
- Go kayaking
- Take a Buffalo River History Cruise (through the end of September)
- Camp out at or take a day trip to Letchworth State Park
- Hike to the eternal flame at Chestnut Ridge
- Hit a U-pick fruit farm
- Head to Hidden Valley Animal Adventure to see the animals
- Pick your own lavender at Kin Loch Farmstead
- Visit Griffis Sculpture Park
- Do a Murder Mystery Cruise with Grand Lady Cruise
- Visit Becker Farms for a petting zoo, freshly made donuts, chicken BBQ kinda day
- Check out every work of art on this list of brand new murals that went up this summer
- Hit the trails and connect with nature at Reinstein Woods
- Head out to one of these nearby state parks
- Visit a dog park
- Try one of these 25 alternative parks and trails for walking, biking and jogging
- Take a short drive to Lilydale
- Check out one of these 6 Bike There, Buffalo! Self-guided tours
- Wander Forest Lawn Cemetery
- Dig for fossils social distance style at Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve
- Visit the Lakeside Bike Park and rent a bike
- Head out on a Buffalo Pedal Tour
- Do a self-guided Explore Buffalo walking tour
- Check out Panama Rock Park (reserve a time here)
- Enjoy one of WNY’s many waterfront patios while you still can
- Get an adventure in at Sky High Adventure Park and ride the Mountain Coaster at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville (open through October)
- Visit the Buffalo Zoo
- Head to Old Fort Niagara for some old fashioned entertainment
- Drive out to Genesee Country Village & Museum for lot’s of family-friendly fun
- Get friendly with the animals at Aquarium of Niagara
- Learn something new at Buffalo Museum of Science
- Stop and smell the flowers at Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens
- Grab a bite on Food Truck Wednesdays at Samuel’s Grande Manor
- Take an Explore Buffalo walking tour
- Visit the Buffalo History Museum
- Check out our Guide to Stargazing for the ultimate date night
- Take a waterfront bike ride
- Extend rooftop patio season into fall
- Take Lewiston Food tour with The Roaming Table (through September)
- Get wings from Josh Allen’s favorite spot
Farmers Markets:
http://www.localfarmmarkets.org/NYwestfarmmarkets.php
Virtual Support and Events:
Breast Cancer Support
Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer Support Group, every Tuesday at Noon. Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/241729918
Young Survivors Support Group, 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at 7:00 PM. Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/425390061
Disabilities
Online Courses and Classes: https://www.accessibleacademics.org/services
Koru Mindfulness, Online courses, Cooking Together, Job-Seeking Skills, and more https://www.accessibleacademics.org/services
Education
Educational Resources for Kids of All Ages: http://www.amazingeducationalresources.com
Free Public Library Audio and E-Books: https://www.overdrive.com/apps/libby/
Koru Mindfulness (Accessible Academics): www.accessibleacademics.org/services/koru
Virtual One on One Tutoring for Teens and Young Adults: www.accessibleacademics.org
Virtual Field Trips: https://tinyurl.com/rtgth35
Virtual Museum Tours: https://tinyurl.com/sxw4r5u
WNY Women’s Foundation Support and help: https://tinyurl.com/y95ocewx
YNPN of Greater Buffalo virtual development series: https://ynpngreaterbflo.org/summit2020/
Canisius College Women’s Business Center-knowledge exchange and brainstorming: email wbcinfo@canisius.edu or call 716-888-8280.
SBDC at Jamestown Community College-“restarting our economy prep and guidance”: https://www.chautauquachamber.org/
Fitness/Exercise Classes
Barre, Yoga, Pilates: www.wellandtight.com/free-training-program
Bike Riding, Yoga, Meditation, Cardio: www.onepeloton.com/digital/checkout/digital-90d
Bodyweight Exercises You Can Do Anywhere! https://tinyurl.com/r9dcmkn
General Exercise: YMCA Videos! https://ymca360.org
Gentle Yoga Class: Love this one! https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97681681996
JadaBlitz Online Videos: All classes!
JCC Virtual Zoom Classes: https://www.jccbuffalo.org/zoom-fitness/
Nike Training Club App, https://www.nike.com/ntc-app
Pilates (30 minutes) https://youtu.be/XgK952I6DTQ
Planet Fitness: Free online classes at www.facebook.com/planetfitness
Power Yoga: www.poweryoga.com
Taoist Tai Chi: https://tinyurl.com/semhbyy and https://tinyurl.com/uwl9k4a
Tai Chi Beginner: https://youtu.be/u9BmWbDN8Bw
Taoist Tai Chi Master Moy: https://youtu.be/TxJW4-H7_R8
YMCA/BCBS Canalside Virtual Classes! https://buffalowaterfront.com/canalside
Yoga: https://tinyurl.com/qnf4yn2 and www.loveinmotion.yoga/classes.
Hearing Impaired/American Sign Language Association Resources
Anxiety, panic attacks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_GaXkDMDDs
Anxiety and Coronavirus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZr5ukLGqRE
Daily Moth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvQT44G45kM
Deaf Video Newspaper: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lu3oo7jIUMY
Deaf Closings: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=daTPNSQet08
Deaf Health: https://www.facebook.com/deafhealth/
Deaf counseling center (worry, stress, anxiety covid19): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVhcKllAJqA
Deaf and Mental health: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhdUV5hCz5w
Partners in Health: https://www.facebook.com/pg/deafhealth/videos/
PSA Announcement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8bUdMEsiPQ
Meditation and Mindfulness
Deepak Chopra and Oprah free 21-day Meditation
Koru Mindfulness (Accessible Academics): www.accessibleacademics.org/services/koru
UCLA Guided Meditations: https://www.uclahealth.org/marc/mindful-meditations
Weekly Virtual Group Meditation: https://myvirtualmeditation.com/
Mental Health
Erie County Mental Health Guide
Anxiety and coronavirus: https://youtu.be/w4NwsyXRbNw
Anxiety, panic attacks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_GaXkDMDDs
Anxiety and Coronavirus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZr5ukLGqRE
Navigating Life: Getting on with Your Life!
Staying at Home Challenges: Staying at Home: What does it mean and look like?
Partners in Health: https://www.facebook.com/pg/deafhealth/videos/
Miscellaneous
Virtual Events 716 Buffalo
Berklee School of Music: What the World Needs Now!
Billboard live at-home series: www.facebook.com/pg/Billboard/videos
Buffalo Philharmonic: https://wned.org/classical
Coronavirus Music Playlist: https://tinyurl.com/tsstzpy
Elmwood Art Festival: Artists, craftspeople, musicians, and concerts. Links will be on our website (https://elmwoodartfest.org)
Metropolitan Opera: https://www.metopera.org/
10-minute plays/interviews with playwrights: http://amyshorse.com
Ongoing Orthopaedic Seminars:
Excelsior Orthopaedics: https://buffalohealthyliving.com/excelsior-orthopaedics-offers-online-classes
