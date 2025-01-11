American Heart Association has long advocated for measure to improve health and finances for families

ALBANY, NY, Jan. 10, 2025 – Being able to have healthy food during the school day sets children up for healthier lives. The American Heart Association has advocated in the past three state legislative sessions for healthy school meals for all and was glad to stand with Governor Kathy Hochul today as she announced full funding for healthy school meals for every New York student in her executive budget. This bold and transformative decision ensures that every child in New York, regardless of their family’s income or circumstances, has access to the nutritious meals they need to grow, learn, and thrive.

“Being able to have healthy food is a cornerstone of good health and a key factor in preventing chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease,” said Megan Vargulick, executive director of the American Heart Association, Buffalo/Niagara region. “By making healthy school meals available to all, New York is taking a monumental step toward addressing food insecurity, promoting equity, and fostering lifelong healthy eating habits. This initiative not only benefits the physical and mental health of students but also supports their academic success, as well-nourished children are better able to focus and excel in the classroom. It’s also a relief to all parents managing a family budget. Saving $165 per month as Gov. Hochul has outlined is a significant contribution to family life.”

Governor Hochul’s decision to invest in our children’s futures reflects a deep understanding of the critical link between nutrition and health. The American Heart Association is eager to work alongside the Governor and state Legislature to ensure this vital measure is included in the final state budget. By collaborating with policymakers, advocates, and community partners, we will continue to fight to make healthy school meals for all a reality.

We thank Governor Hochul for her dedication to creating a healthier, more equitable future for all New Yorkers. Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to build a strong heart, a healthy body, and a brighter tomorrow.