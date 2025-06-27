BUFFALO AND SYRACUSE, NY – The Health Foundation for Western & Central New York has named Richard G. Battaglia, MD, FACP, Chair of the Board of Trustees. Additionally, Tricia Peter-Clark, FACHE, was elected Vice Chair; Franca Trincia, CPA, was elected Treasurer; Marybeth McCall, MD, was re-elected Secretary; and Elizabeth Mauro, LCSW-R, was re-elected as the at-large member of the Executive Committee.

The Health Foundation also welcomed two new trustees, Babette Baker and Judith Sweet, CFA. Along with their fellow trustees, Baker and Sweet will provide leadership, oversight, and strategic guidance for Health Foundation executives and staff.

Baker has over 35 years of experience with nonprofits, businesses, and municipalities in program design/development, process facilitation, grants administration, fiscal management, marketing, and program assessment/evaluation. Through her firm Padeia PM, she provides expertise and support for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), health clinics, community health planning, and nonprofit organizations. Baker was a fellow in the Leadership Greater Bellevue/Redmond Program and the National United Way Program on Nonprofit Leadership. She also has attained Coach Certification from Co-Active Institute (ICF Accredited.) She is a resident of Syracuse.

A Chartered Financial Analyst, Sweet has had a distinguished career as a financial analyst and investment advisor. She is a Senior Adviser and Partner at Strategic Financial Services, where she has worked since 1988, after working at Marine Midland Bank in Syracuse, NY, and The Bank of New York in New York City. For three consecutive years, Wealth Management Magazine included her in its list of Top 25 Women-owned Registered Investment Advisors. She is a resident of Skaneateles.

Elected to the board in 2018, Battaglia is a board-certified internist. He served as Chief Medical Officer for the American Board of Internal Medicine until his retirement in 2025. He has also held several leadership roles, both regionally and nationally, with organizations such as Univera Healthcare/HealthCarePlan, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance. Beyond his practice experience in primary care, he has expertise in clinical quality initiatives and physician certification programs. He is a Lockport resident.

Battaglia succeeds Leanne Fiscoe, who served as Chair until June 2025, when her term formally ended at the conclusion of the Board of Trustees annual meeting. This quarter also marked the conclusion of service for Andrew Dorn, Cynthia Rich, and Ann Sedore.

“It’s my honor to serve as the new Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York,” said Battaglia. “In the midst of new challenges to our nonprofit partners and the communities we serve, I look forward to collaborating with my fellow trustees, including our two newest board members, and the Health Foundation’s staff to work toward a healthier community.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Rick Battaglia as our new Board Chair. His depth of experience and perspective as a medical doctor, health care leader, and longtime board member will be invaluable,” said Nora OBrien-Suric, Ph.D., President of the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York. “I also wish to extend an enthusiastic welcome to our two new trustees, Babette Baker and Judy Sweet. Finally, I offer my deepest thanks to Leanne Fiscoe, Andrew Dorn, Cynthia Rich, and Ann Sedore for their thoughtful leadership and dedication.”