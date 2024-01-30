by Rob Jones

The Breast Cancer Network of WNY’s 2nd Annualfundraiser is coming up on Friday, February 23. It’s a great night out with excellent food, cocktails, entertainment, prizes, and laughs. But it goes much further than that.Metastatic breast cancer causes over 42,000 deaths in the United States every year. Not breast cancer, but metastatic breast cancer. Metastatic breast cancer occurs when breast cancer cells spread to different organs in the body. Once that happens, the cancer is still treatable, but it is not curable. Breast cancer deaths do not occur until the cells have metastasized. Despite that knowledge, a relatively small percentage of breast cancer research funding is focused on metastatic disease.

In 2016, the Breast Cancer Network of WNY adopted a resolution to make an annual contribution to metastatic breast cancer research. Since that time, we have donated a total of $75,000 to that cause. And we want to make an even bigger difference this year.

All of the proceeds from our Murder at the Mansion event will be donated locally to metastatic breast cancer research and our goal for 2024 is to reach $100,000 in donations since 2016.

So please, help us achieve this goal by supporting Murder at the Mansion. If you can attend, you will be in for a fun evening. If you are unable to attend, perhaps you can help out in other ways:

Donate a basket or gift card for the basket raffle

Donate a bottle of wine for the Wine Pull Table (Minimum value of $20 per bottle)

Volunteer for the event

Distribute flyers to merchants asking for donations

More details can be found on our website.

Rob Jones is founder and Executive Director of the Breast Cancer Network of WNY.