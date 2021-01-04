Gerry, NY – Greg Fernandez, Chief Financial Officer of Heritage Ministries, announced recently that several new faces have joined the finance team.

He shared, “I am delighted to welcome Amy DeFranco, Kimberly LaTone, and Milexys Hernandez to our finance team at Heritage. We are so excited to welcome them, and know that they will lead their department with knowledge, compassion, and care.”

Lisa Haglund, Heritage President and CEO, added, “As we work to build a strong future for Heritage, we are excited to welcome Milexys, Amy, and Kimberly. With their experience and proven track records of success in finance, healthcare, and senior living, they will work daily with our teams as we continue to promote Hope, Dignity, and Purposeful Living to all those entrusted to our care.”

Milexys Hernandez will serve as the new Director of Revenue Cycle for the organization and will oversee the Accounts Receivable department. She comes to Heritage with a strong background in revenue cycle management, spanning over twenty years in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining Heritage, Hernandez served as both Director of Finance Operations and Director of Revenue Cycle, leading teams of more than eighty full-time employees accountable for billing and collections, underpayment and arbitration recoveries, Sarbanes-Oxley audits, denial management, and revenue cycle system integrity. Hernandez currently resides in Rochester, NY.

Amy DeFranco joins Heritage as the new Accounts Receivables Billing Supervisor. A graduate of Monroe Community College, continuing her education in business management and healthcare at SUNY Empire State, DeFranco is a native of Rochester, NY, and worked in regional nursing home billing before coming to Heritage. She brings with her an extensive background in medical billing and has specialized in long term care nursing home billing and accounts receivables across multiple facilities. Her thorough understanding of Medicare, Medicaid, HMO, ePACES, and FISS DDE will be valuable to the Heritage accounts receivable team as she works with team members to improve both customer service and efficiency throughout the department. DeFranco currently resides in Rochester, NY.

Kimberly LaTone, Facility Financial Specialist Coordinator, is a native of Jamestown, NY, and will serve as a resource for facility financial specialists at each Heritage location, nationwide. A 2013 graduate of Jamestown Business College with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration, LaTone has a knowledgeable background in both social services and business accounting. She will be responsible for working with specialists to coordinate financial aspects associated with the Heritage resident admission process. LaTone currently resides in Jamestown, NY.

Heritage Ministries was founded in 1886 and has grown from its original campus in Gerry, NY, to six locations in New York with additional affiliations across the United States. As a not-for-profit provider of senior care and housing, Heritage is a leader in the industry, employing approximately 1,500 team members, and serving over 2,500 individuals annually. With locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Washington, Heritage and its affiliates provide rehabilitation and skilled nursing services, memory care, independent retirement housing, and assisted living. In addition, childcare is provided at two campuses, allowing for intergenerational programs. For more information on Heritage Ministries, please visit www.heritage1886.org.