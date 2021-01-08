Dr. Jaoude is a board-certified physician in Sleep, Critical Care, and Pulmonary Medicine and is certified as Diplomate in the American Board of Internal Medicine. He has been with VAWNYHS since 2013 and has held several chief and director level positions to include Acting Chief of Staff, Chief of Medicine, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, along with Chair of the Cardiac Arrest Committee.
He received his M.D. from Saint Joseph University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2000 and later completed his internship there in 2001. Dr. Jaoude then went on to complete his residency in internal medicine in 2004, a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care in 2011 and a sleep medicine fellowship in 2012 from The State University of New York at Buffalo (SUNY@Buffalo). His professional appointments include several years as an attending physician at Buffalo General Hospital and VAWNYHS. He has held a variety of appointments at SUNY@Buffalo since 2001 to include Assistant and Associate Professor for Clinical Medicine.
Dr. Jaoude is a member of CHEST (a peer reviewed medical journal and society), The American Thoracic Society, and The American Academy of Sleep Medicine. He has published over 18 peer reviewed journal articles including several book chapters and abstracts covering his experiences, findings, and outcomes in multiple medical specialties.
He resides in Williamsville with his family.
VA Western New York Healthcare System is a Joint Commission accredited multi-site health care system with medical centers in Buffalo and Batavia and eight Community Based Outpatient Clinics employing over 2,200 employees who care for over 50,000 Veterans.
