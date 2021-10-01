Earlier this year, Highmark announced the completion of its affiliation with HealthNow New York to bring new and innovative programs, resources and advanced technologies to Western New York. Now, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is announcing the details of its 2022 Medicare plans.

“We continue to listen to our customers and Medicare-eligible consumers in all the regions we serve to make our products better and better,” said Alexis Miller, Market President, Federal Markets at Highmark. “When the affiliation with HealthNow was completed, we said we were going to enhance products and services offered to members in Western New York. We are very excited about our 2022 Medicare product offerings and feel that current Medicare members and potential members will like what we have to offer.”

Highmark BCBSWNY’s brand-new Medicare Advantage offering, Senior Blue Basic (HMO), includes a $50 Medicare Part B buy-back. With lower premiums and copays on some products and innovative new benefits like enhancements to the Blue Total Health package, consumers will find a lot to like with Highmark BCBSWNY coverage.

“Since we completed our affiliation with Highmark, we have seen many positive changes for our members in Western New York,” said Michael Edbauer, president, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “Even with those changes, we remain the local company that our members have come to trust for more than 80 years, and with our 2022 Medicare products, we will continue to take care of our Medicare members now and in the future.”

Focusing on member health

As an extension of Highmark BCBSWNY’s commitment to members, Medicare Advantage plans now include $0 diabetic monitoring supplies, including lancets, glucose monitors, and test strips, which will help members with diabetes to manage their condition more affordably. In addition, Highmark BCBSWNY is offering the Senior Savings Model for insulin with some plans. With this model, members receive a 30-day supply of select insulin for $30 at a preferred pharmacy or $35 at a standard pharmacy.

2022 Medicare Advantage products

Highmark BCBSWNY’s newest coverage option, Senior Blue Basic (HMO), offers comprehensive medical and drug coverage, a $50 Medicare Part B buy-back, and access to the best doctors and hospitals in Western New York, all for a $0 monthly premium. This plan also includes coverage for routine chiropractic, an acupuncture and massage allowance, preventive dental, and other services under the Blue Total Health package.

The Senior Blue 601 (HMO) plan offers predictable costs for physician and hospital services across a broad network of providers in Western New York, plus preventive dental coverage, for a $0 premium.

The BlueSaver (HMO) plan offers predictable costs for physician and hospital services, retail and mail-order prescription drug coverage, plus preventive dental coverage, for a $0 premium. In addition, this plan offers the Senior Savings Model for insulin, where members can receive a 30-day supply of insulin for $30 at a preferred pharmacy or $35 at a standard pharmacy.

The Freedom Nation (PPO) plan offers all of the great coverage of the BlueSaver (HMO) plan, including prescription drug, preventive dental, routine chiropractic, and acupuncture/massage allowance. It also includes the Senior Savings Model for insulin. This plan provides in-network access to the BCBSA network of physicians and hospitals across the country.

The Senior Blue Select (HMO) plan offers low copays for PCPs and specialists, retail and mail-order prescription drug coverage, plus preventive dental coverage, for an affordable monthly premium. In addition, this plan offers the Senior Savings Model for insulin, where members can receive a 30-day supply of insulin for $30 at a preferred pharmacy or $35 at a standard pharmacy.

The Senior Blue 651 (HMO) plan offers $0 PCP copays and a $0 prescription drug deductible, plus preventive dental coverage. In addition, this plan offers the Senior Savings Model for insulin, where members can receive a 30-day supply of insulin for $30 at a preferred pharmacy or $35 at a standard pharmacy.