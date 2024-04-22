Univera Healthcare and WellBe Senior Medical Collaborate to Bring In-Home Care to Those in Need

Buffalo, NY – Univera Healthcare announces a new multi-year collaboration with WellBe Senior Medical, an independent company that brings care directly to the homes of some of the health plan’s most vulnerable Medicare Advantage members. Members who are eligible for this program have many chronic medical conditions, are taking a dozen or more prescription medications, have frequent emergency department visits and hospital admissions, as well as a high prevalence of behavioral health needs.

“This group represents some of our most at-risk members who need comprehensive, coordinated, and convenient care,” explains Lisa Meyers-Alessi, Univera Healthcare vice president of provider network engagement.

As a geriatric care provider, WellBe specializes in caring for patients who are living with multiple chronic conditions and complex illnesses. Eligible members benefit from personalized in-home care as needed, help managing prescription medications, and in-home urgent care services available 24/7.

“WellBe providers work directly and collaboratively with our members’ primary care providers and caregivers,” says Meyers-Alessi. In addition to medical providers, WellBe offers an interdisciplinary team that includes social workers, geriatric behavioral health specialists, pharmacists, and around-the-clock mobile urgent care.

“At WellBe, we believe everyone should have access to comprehensive, personalized health care, and we’re thrilled that Univera Healthcare shares this vision”, says Dr. Jeffrey Kang, founder, and CEO of WellBe Senior Medical. “WellBe’s in-home care can provide information and insights, including advance care planning, social support and behavioral health, and complex care management.”

The goal of this collaboration is to improve outcomes and healthcare quality, reduce unnecessary medical costs, and provide an exceptional member experience. Meyers-Alessi notes, “Adding WellBe to our provider network furthers our overall mission to help people in our communities live healthier and more secure lives through access to high-quality, affordable health care.”