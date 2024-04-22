BUFFALO, N.Y. (April 18, 2024) – In communities across the region, the Independent Health Foundation is helping to improve the health and well-being of Western New Yorkers through awareness, prevention and education programs focused on community health priorities.

From the developmental needs of infants and toddlers to providing access to crucial health screenings for senior citizens, the nonprofit organization is making a tangible difference in the lives of thousands as noted in its recently released 2023 Annual Report.

“It has been another incredible year of providing not only well-loved but evidence-based programs which have positively impacted so many of our neighbors who are facing barriers to health resources,” said Carrie Meyer, Executive Director of the Independent Health Foundation. “We are grateful to the 162 volunteers along with our board of directors who are the backbone of our ability to deliver quality programs for our community. We are especially grateful to our corporate partners, organizations, and individuals whose financial and in-kind contributions directly support our community.”

“For more than 30 years, the Independent Health Foundation has implemented programs that address the health inequalities that persist in our community,” said Stuart Angert, chairperson of the Independent Health Foundation’s Board of Directors. “Through these efforts, we have reached thousands of individuals and families in underserved neighborhoods across Western New York.”

The Independent Health Foundation’s annual report details the results of eight of its signature programs, its engagement with volunteers, and its funding support from the community. The complete report can be read here.

Signature Programs Serving all of Western New York

With a focus on helping the community stay healthy, the Independent Health Foundation programs are based on a collaborative approach and work to alleviate barriers by meeting Western New Yorkers in their own neighborhoods, schools, and homes.