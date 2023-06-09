BUFFALO, N.Y. (June 8, 2023) – As part of a program that identifies and honors the best places of employment throughout the state, Independent Health and its family of companies were recently recognized as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in New York” in each of their respective categories.

Independent Health ranked 9th amongst the largest companies statewide and is one of only five companies in New York to earn this distinction for 16 consecutive years. This is also the fourth year in a row the organization placed in the top 10.

In the medium size company category, Nova Healthcare Administrators, recognized for a sixth time, ranked as the 12th best company statewide and Pharmacy Benefit Dimensions, a four-time finalist, was ranked 18th in the state.

Reliance Rx was recognized for the fifth straight year as one of the best companies in the state to work for in the small size company category.

“Independent Health is honored to be recognized for sixteen consecutive years as one of the best companies to work for in New York State,” said Patricia Clabeaux, chief human resources officer, Independent Health. “To also have all the organizations recognized within our family of companies is a unique distinction and reflection of our continued efforts to create a positive work environment that is diverse, inclusive and associate-focused.

The Best Companies to Work for in New York State program, presented by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, in conjunction with Best Companies Group, Journal Multimedia Corporation and the Business Council of New York State, motivates employers to focus on moving their workplace towards excellence.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to recognize the best places of employment in New York, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The final rankings are based on a company evaluation and employee survey. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York State program, please visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.