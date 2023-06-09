Niagara Falls, NY – This month, Niagara Pride, Inc. presented the Jean Hopkins Memorial Scholarship to Abdullah Moin, of Bennett High School in Buffalo, NY, and Bryn Dewey, of North Tonawanda High School.

This year had a number of strong and deserving applicants, however, the Board of Directors of Niagara Pride were incredibly impressed by Moin and Dewey’s accomplishments, character, and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

Dewey was president of North Tonawanda High School’s GSA organization. In that role, Dewey helped create and present educational topics to the group’s members. Recognizing the need for need for a safe and personal space for transgender and gender non-conforming students, Dewey advocated for the creation of a gender-neutral bathroom at the school, resulting in the school board approving the implementation of this plan. This will be the first gender-neutral bathroom in the school.

Inspired by the pioneering work of Dr. Stanley H. Biber in the field of sex reassignment surgery and transgender healthcare, Dewey stated, “It is my goal to continue Dr. Biber’s crusade and be a catalyst to bring about change in terms of mitigating the dysphoria of trans people, by not only advocating for our community, but by spearheading innovative practices to modernize and transform this field of medicine. Overall, I am extremely excited at the prospect of a career in medicine and look forward to dedicating my services to the WNY’s trans community in this capacity.” While in high school, Dewey has been volunteering with the Skilled Nursing Facility in order to gain clinical healthcare experience.

Moin only recently moved the WNY area, but already made a big impact on this school and the community. He joined the Bennett High School Diversity Club and as a member urged the group to use the money allocated for the purchase of pride gear for the students at the school to purchase pride items that could be sold with monies raised going to a local LGBTQ+ nonprofit. Moin and his peers raised over $300. Through his actions, Moin demonstrated a great deal of selflessness and concern for the greater WNY LGBTQ+ community.

In his scholarship essay, Moin spoke about the challenges growing up in a religious household and how his friends were a great support for not only him, but for one another, as he learned about himself through his journey of self-discovery. Moin plans to pursue a career in astronomy and already is demonstrating an incredibly insightful view of the world, by saying, “There are so many paths that could diverge throughout a person’s life with both failures and accomplishments. However, by the end of it, if that person knows they have changed the world for the better. They have made a positive impact on the world in such a unique way, no one but themselves could have done it, just by going through the world with the end goal of changing it. No matter how big or small, no matter how much or how little they achieved in comparison to others, just from the knowledge they know they have made the world a better place than when they found it, is what makes a successful person.”

The Jean Hopkins Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Jean Hopkins, a life-long resident of Niagara Falls, NY and fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Jean devoted her life to helping other people, from helping her friends and relatives with projects around their houses, to being active in church and community activities, to working with several LGBTQ+ organizations. She served on the Board of Trustees at First Congregational United Church of Christ, as a Deacon at Riverside Presbyterian Church, and as President of the Eagles Club. Jean became involved with the Heart, Love and Soul soup kitchen and food pantry which was the organization she was most honored to serve. Jean was instrumental in the formation and ultimate creation of two WNY LGBTQ+ organizations, Rainbow Seniors Visible and Proud and Niagara Pride, Inc., where Jean served on the Board of Directors until her passing. Jean was particularly proud of Niagara Pride’s work to assist LGBTQ+ youth and with its work with Niagara County churches and agencies. Jean Hopkins made Western New York and particularly Niagara County, a more inclusive community, and a better place for all people to live, be respected, and accepted for their authentic selves.

The Jean Hopkins Memorial Scholarship was established in 2021 and consists of an annual $500 award to help aid in the costs of pursuing educational opportunities beyond high school. This scholarship is aimed primarily at benefiting those WNY LGBTQ+ young adults, and allies, who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing social justice, reducing inequities, and increasing the overall health of their community. Niagara Pride will be accepting applications for the 2024 award starting in Spring 2024.

Niagara Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Niagara County and WNY. They offer educational programming, engage in charitable works, and offer social programming to create a safe and welcoming environment for all those who identify as LGBTQQI+ living throughout WNY. They rely primarily on donations to provide these services and have no paid staff…only volunteers. Some of the services Niagara Pride offers include:

Know Your Status campaign to help provide sexual health and wellness materials for free to individuals as well as share information about HIV and STI testing in all 8 counties of WNY (www.knowyourstatus.niagarapride.org)

campaign to help provide sexual health and wellness materials for free to individuals as well as share information about HIV and STI testing in all 8 counties of WNY (www.knowyourstatus.niagarapride.org) The Jean Hopkins Memorial Scholarship for LGBTQ+ high school seniors pursuing higher education.

for LGBTQ+ high school seniors pursuing higher education. Diversity and Inclusion Trainings – Niagara Pride offers trainings to local businesses, agencies, and organizations for a nominal fee.

– Niagara Pride offers trainings to local businesses, agencies, and organizations for a nominal fee. Monthly LGBTQ+ Social Meet Ups

During Pride month, WNY Shopping with Pride to promote locally owned LGBTQ+ and ally businesses, the WNY Pride 5k, Newfane Pride , and Rainbow City Pride

to promote locally owned LGBTQ+ and ally businesses, the , and And in partnership with other agencies, Niagara Pride has been able to offer groups/services for addictions, general support, and housing discrimination assistance.

For more information about Niagara Pride and their services/events, check out their website at www.niagarapride.org, email them at info@niagarapride.org, for check them out on Facebook.