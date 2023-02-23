Jewish Family Services of Western New York to Host Career Open House Job Fair as Growth Continues

Jewish Family Services of Western New York continues to expand its programs, requiring additional staff to meet demand at its four operating locations. As a direct result, a Career Open House Job Fair has been scheduled for Monday, February 27, 2023, from 3 p.m.– 7 p.m. at the agency’s 70 Barker Street location in Buffalo.

Up to 20 positions are being filled from most agency departments, including finance, counseling clinic, refugee and career services, and Health Home care coordination. The open house will feature introductory interviews with hiring managers for each area and the opportunity to have conversations with human resources and other agency staff.

“We are excited to be able to host an open house for job seekers to check out available positions, the outstanding benefits we offer, and meet face-to-face with those making the hiring decisions,” said Todd Geise, Director of Marketing.

JFS has grown significantly over the past four years, and it is expected to surpass the 100-employee mark by early spring 2023. In addition, the agency has recently completed a competitive wage analysis, shifted to a 35-hour workweek, and offers at least four weeks of paid time off, and 13 paid holidays.

New position locations include the main offices on Barker Street, The Feuerstein Center for Behavioral Health on MainStreet in the city’s University District, Tri-main Center, and Niagara Falls.

The open house is business casual and candidates should bring two copies of their resumes. Additional information is available at https://jfswny.org/career-fair-2023/.

