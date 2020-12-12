As Western New York and Erie County both have set all-time highs for daily coronavirus cases and loss of income and jobs throughout our community continues, others are struggling to think of how they can help. Food insecurity has always been an issue in many parts of America however since the start of the pandemic, millions more people are finding themselves in danger of hunger.

According to FeedMore WNY, over 80,000 children across Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and

Cattaraugus counties may suffer from food insecurity in 2020. One in six Americans could go hungry in 2020 as pandemic persists states Feeding America. Community first has long been a core value for Market in the Square owners Brian and Nicholas Kusmierski and they knew they could offer help to those suffering from food insecurity.

Today the locally owned and operated grocery stores, known for their scratch bakery, butcher shop and fresh produce, announce their ’50 Thousand dollar Community Giveback.’ This giveaway will provide a total of one thousand individuals a $50 dollar gift card as The Market in the Square invests $50,000 back into the people of Western New York.

“As a local family-owned small business, we understand the situation that many in our community are currently facing. We know people are struggling right now,” said Nicholas Kusmierski, owner of The Market in the Square. “We want to help as many families as we can by giving away $50,000 in gift cards to our stores. We are Western New York proud and will always stand behind our community. We are in a position to help and there is no one we would rather help than the people of Western New York.”

The ’50 Thousand dollar Community Giveback’ will launch December 14th at 9am ending December 16th at 9am and operate from The Market in the Square social media platforms, FaceBook, Instagram and through their email list. The public is asked to ‘like and follow’ the local business social media pages to enter the giveaway or to join their email list to receive entrance details, which can be done on their website. A random drawing will take place on December 16, 2020 from all entries. Winners will be sent a Market in the Square $50.00 gift card compliments of The Market in the Square – 1,000 times over! Gift cards can be used at either the West Seneca or North Tonawanda store.

“We are good people here in Western New York,” added Brian Kusmierski, founder and owner of Market in the Square. “I couldn’t be happier to offer this support at such a difficult time to the people who have supported us for over 20 years.”

For more information about the “50 Thousand Dollar Community Giveback” giveaway, visit The Market in the Square online at themarketinthesquare.com, Facebook or Instagram.

About Market in the Square: Founded in 1999, The Market in the square is a familyowned and operated business owned by Western New York natives Brian Kusmierski, Nick Kusmierski, Erin Kusmierski and Danielle Hastings. With two locations, one in the Southgate Plaza in West Seneca and another at the Budwey Plaza in North Tonawanda, The Market in the Square offers the highest quality market-fresh produce, meats, deli, baked goods, prepared foods and grocery items daily. For over 20 years the business has proudly served as hometown grocers to the people of Western New York.