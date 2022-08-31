Niagara Falls, NY – Niagara Pride, Inc. is excited to launch a new program designed to help Niagara County based high school GSAs by offer a total of six $500 grants.

This new and unique funding opportunity for Niagara County, NY based high schools with a Gender/Sexuality Association (Gay/Straight Alliance) aims to help students and schools create diversity and inclusion programming that is affirming for LGBTQ+ students.

Deadlines:

Applications become available September 1, 2022

Deadline to apply is 11:59pm on Monday, October 31, 2022

Winners will be selected and notified via email and letter by November 15, 2022

Requirements:

Grant funding is to be used to develop educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and helps create a more diverse and inclusive environment at the school

Examples of possible projects include: inviting an LGBTQ+ guest speaker to address the student body; purchasing LGBTQ+ affirming books for the school library; creating a permanent display at the school for LGBTQ+ awareness

Grant awards will be paid in the form a check directly to the school to be used for the funding of the program/project outlined in the application and not directly to individuals (neither teachers, club advisors, nor members of the GSA)

Grant recipients are welcome to re-apply the following year to develop new programming at their school

Grant recipients will also need to sign a release of information so that Niagara Pride can include winners in a press release as well as use photos from programs created as a result of the grant on our website and/or our social media

To Apply:

Complete the online application at: https://forms.office.com/r/p49tCYfdpw

If you have questions about the grant, please feel free to reach out to Chris Phillips (Programming Committee Chair) at chris.phillips@niagarapride.org or Ronald Piaseczny (President) at president@niagarapride.org

Niagara Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Niagara County and WNY. They offer educational programming, engage in charitable works, and offer social programming to create safe and welcoming environment for all those who identify as LGBTQQI+ living throughout WNY. They rely primarily on donations to provide these services and have no paid staff…only volunteers. Some of the services Niagara Pride offers include:

Know Your Status campaign to help provide sexual health and wellness materials for free to individuals as well as share information about HIV and STI testing in all 8 counties of WNY

Niagara County LGBTQ+ Community Needs Survey – a yearly comprehensive survey which looks at challenges and barriers faced by the LGBTQ+ community when accessing health care, housing services, legal services, and other community providers

WNY LGBTQ+ Youth Vocational Conference – to teach youth life-long job seeking skills

The Jean Hopkins Memorial Scholarship for LGBTQ+ high school seniors pursuing higher education

Diversity and Inclusion Trainings – Niagara Pride offers trainings to local businesses, agencies, and organizations for a nominal fee

And in partnership with other agencies, Niagara Pride has been able to offer groups/services for addictions, breast and prostate cancer screenings, housing discrimination assistance, and support for LGBTQ+ Veterans

For more information about Niagara Pride, check out their website at www.niagarapride.org, email them at info@niagarapride.org, for check them out on Facebook.