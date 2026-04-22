Sets $75,000 Goal for Mobile Pride Unit

SANBORN, NY – Niagara Pride, Inc. is thrilled to announce the return of the WNY Pride 5K & LGBTQ+ Wellness Event on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the SUNY Niagara campus. As the premier LGBTQ+ health and wellness gathering in Western New York, this year’s event marks the official kickoff to the WNY Pride season with a high-stakes mission: raising $75,000 to launch Niagara County’s first Mobile Pride Unit.

In a county spanning over 500 square miles, much of it rural, access to affirming healthcare and support remains a significant hurdle. The proposed Mobile Pride Unit—a fully equipped van—will act as a bridge, delivering mental health resources, survival supplies, and “Safe Kits” for LGBTQ+ individuals as well as serve as a program delivery vehicle to residents in underserved areas like Olcott, Newfane, and Royalton.

Event Highlights

The 2026 celebration is designed for all ages and ability levels, featuring a mix of fitness, advocacy, and entertainment:

The 5K Fun Run/Walk: Participants are encouraged to “run, strut, or sashay” their way to the finish line.

Participants are encouraged to “run, strut, or sashay” their way to the finish line. The Unicorn Strut: Come dressed in your best unicorn attire and take center stage, competing for the first ever WHY Pride 5K Crown

Come dressed in your best unicorn attire and take center stage, competing for the first ever WHY Pride 5K Crown LGBTQ+ Wellness Village: Dozens of vendors will offer on-site health screenings, mental health resources, and affirming legal and financial information.

Dozens of vendors will offer on-site health screenings, mental health resources, and affirming legal and financial information. Shopping with Pride Village: A marketplace showcasing local LGBTQ+ and ally artisans and crafters.

A marketplace showcasing local LGBTQ+ and ally artisans and crafters. Community Spirit: Registration includes a commemorative 5K item and a lunch of a hot dog, chips, and a drink.

Fundraising & Impact

Following a record-breaking 2025 event that successfully funded a new Youth Drop-In Program, Niagara Pride has increased its 2026 fundraising goal to $75,000. Every dollar raised through race registrations, sponsorships, and donations will go directly toward the purchase and operation of the Mobile Pride Unit.

Registration Details

Registration is now open and can be completed online at www.niagarapride.org/wnypride5k2026.

Adults: $35

Students & Corporate Team Members: $20

Check-in: 9:00 AM

5K Start Time: 10:00 AM

“A mobile unit isn’t just a vehicle; it’s a commitment to being present,” said Ronald Piaseczny, President of Niagara Pride. “In rural Western New York, geography shouldn’t be a barrier to safety and support. By joining us this May, you are helping us hit the road to ensure no member of our community is left behind.”