Niagara Pride to Host 5th Annual WNY Pride 5K & Wellness Event
Sets $75,000 Goal for Mobile Pride Unit
SANBORN, NY – Niagara Pride, Inc. is thrilled to announce the return of the WNY Pride 5K & LGBTQ+ Wellness Event on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the SUNY Niagara campus. As the premier LGBTQ+ health and wellness gathering in Western New York, this year’s event marks the official kickoff to the WNY Pride season with a high-stakes mission: raising $75,000 to launch Niagara County’s first Mobile Pride Unit.
In a county spanning over 500 square miles, much of it rural, access to affirming healthcare and support remains a significant hurdle. The proposed Mobile Pride Unit—a fully equipped van—will act as a bridge, delivering mental health resources, survival supplies, and “Safe Kits” for LGBTQ+ individuals as well as serve as a program delivery vehicle to residents in underserved areas like Olcott, Newfane, and Royalton.
Event Highlights
The 2026 celebration is designed for all ages and ability levels, featuring a mix of fitness, advocacy, and entertainment:
- The 5K Fun Run/Walk: Participants are encouraged to “run, strut, or sashay” their way to the finish line.
- The Unicorn Strut: Come dressed in your best unicorn attire and take center stage, competing for the first ever WHY Pride 5K Crown
- LGBTQ+ Wellness Village: Dozens of vendors will offer on-site health screenings, mental health resources, and affirming legal and financial information.
- Shopping with Pride Village: A marketplace showcasing local LGBTQ+ and ally artisans and crafters.
- Community Spirit: Registration includes a commemorative 5K item and a lunch of a hot dog, chips, and a drink.
Fundraising & Impact
Following a record-breaking 2025 event that successfully funded a new Youth Drop-In Program, Niagara Pride has increased its 2026 fundraising goal to $75,000. Every dollar raised through race registrations, sponsorships, and donations will go directly toward the purchase and operation of the Mobile Pride Unit.
Registration Details
- Registration is now open and can be completed online at www.niagarapride.org/wnypride5k2026.
- Adults: $35
- Students & Corporate Team Members: $20
- Check-in: 9:00 AM
- 5K Start Time: 10:00 AM
“A mobile unit isn’t just a vehicle; it’s a commitment to being present,” said Ronald Piaseczny, President of Niagara Pride. “In rural Western New York, geography shouldn’t be a barrier to safety and support. By joining us this May, you are helping us hit the road to ensure no member of our community is left behind.”