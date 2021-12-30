Omicron, Vaccines, Variants, and Boosters

By Annette Pinder

Here we are again, experiencing the alternative reality that brought fear to everyone during the early days of the pandemic. We shouldn’t be here, but here we are. Why? Because fear of the only way out of the pandemic — our truly miraculous vaccines — were refused by so many hesitant people who thought they knew more than the scientists who assured us of their safety. That hesitancy has resulted in one form of the virus replacing another — first Alpha, then Delta, and now Omicron, each escalating into increased transmissibility.

Now, as we wonder what will come next, we have only to look back on the wisdom of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who said, “All we have to fear is fear itself.” Roosevelt meant that being fearful at the time was making things worse. And now, too, the 30 percent of people in the United States who are not yet vaccinated are making things much worse and fueling the pandemic. How? Put simply, when a virus has an easy host (an unvaccinated person), it is easy for it to mutate into a much more contagious and possibly more deadly form, and that is exactly what is happening now.

Since January 2020, 800,000 people in the United States, and 5.34 million people worldwide have lost their lives due to COVID. The CDC now predicts that COVID-19 deaths in the United States will increase to 15,600 per week by January 8. While the Delta variant was considered the most contagious variant a few weeks ago, accounting for nearly 100 percent of all infections worldwide, Omicron is quickly replacing Delta, doubling every two to three days and spreading rapidly across the country. On December 29 the U.S. broke a record at 500,000 new cases.

What makes Omicron so different, say scientists, is that it has accumulated over 50 mutations, including about 30 in the spike protein, which is the part of the virus that the mRNA vaccines teach our immune systems to attack. Omicron’s higher transmissibility along with its ability to evade protection of our current vaccines presents a serious global risk. The CDC predicts that we will see more than a million new cases and a 73 percent increase in Covid deaths by early January.

Recently, Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, had 930 students test positive for Covid, likely due to the Omicron variant. All of these cases were among students who had been fully vaccinated, underscoring the importance of getting boosters as soon as you are eligible to do so. Cornell, along with many other colleges and universities, was forced to shut down and send students home in the midst of final exams. With Ithaca located only 154.5 miles from Buffalo, Omicron is knocking on our door, and predicted to replace Delta as our most damaging and infectious form of the virus that causes Covid. And if we don’t learn our lesson this time, we may be looking at a much more serious variant that overtakes it.

So, how do we get through this? Scientists offer the following guidance and information.

Get vaccinated and boosted. Everyone ages 5 and older should get vaccinated as soon as possible. Given Omicron’s high number of mutations, transmissibility, and ability to escape the protection of two mRNA vaccines, those eligible should make an appointment now to get a booster shot. To date, 30 percent of eligible individuals remain unvaccinated, and only one out of six people have received boosters.

Know the symptoms. Current COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. Those who become ill as a result of the Omicron variant are more likely to experience a cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose, which can make it difficult to distinguish Omicron from a cold. Getting tested to prevent spread is extremely important.

Be vigilant in practicing measures. Wear a mask in public indoor settings because they provide good protection against the spread of variants. Wash your hands frequently. Practice safe physical distancing, and stay away from crowds, even outdoors. Keep indoor gatherings, even with those fully vaccinated, to a minimum. If you think you may have been exposed to someone who has the virus, get tested, and stay home if you get a positive result.

If you have any questions about Covid vaccines and boosters, talk to your health provider. To make an appointment for a vaccine close to your home, visit https://www.vaccines.gov. For upcoming vaccine clinics and ways to arrange for an at-home vaccination, visit the Erie County Department of health at https://www3.erie.gov/covid or call 716-858-7690.