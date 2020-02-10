Roswell recognized for pediatric and adult oncology care

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is proud to announce its designation as an Optum® Cancer Center of Excellence (COE) for our pediatric and adult population.

Optum and its Clinical Sciences Institute — a group of more than 100 practicing clinicians from across the country — develops the COE networks through a rigorous evaluation process. An industry leader in health and wellness, the company has provided evaluations for over two decades.

Roswell Park is one of 37 Cancer Centers of Excellence, and the only such designated center in Western and Upstate New York. COE’s are vetted annually to ensure they meet quality thresholds such as involvement in clinical research, quality of patient support and outcomes as well as patient satisfaction survey results. Optum has consistently recognized Roswell Park and its quality of care for a number of years.

“Continued recognition by Optum is an incredible testament to our commitment of providing the highest standards of care to everyone who comes through our doors,” said Boris Kuvshinoff II, MD, MBA , Chief Medical Officer at Roswell Park. “It is a designation that assures patients they are in the right place for their cancer treatment.”

Roswell Park is also an Optum Center of Excellence for both adult and pediatric blood and marrow transplantation (BMT) and has received the designation each year since 2005.