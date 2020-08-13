Local Landmarks Light Up Blue in Recognition

On Friday, August 14, 2020, local landmarks will light up blue in recognition of the 50th anniversary of People Inc., the region’s non-profit leader of health and human services. The landmarks include:

Niagara Falls at 10 p.m. for a fifteen-minute duration, as per the Niagara Falls Illumination Board.

Buffalo, NY City Hall to be illuminated at night through the Buffalo LIT (Landmark Illumination Team) initiative.

Buffalo LIT is a voluntary illumination initiative between the buildings and structures that comprise Buffalo’s downtown skyline and make a statement at night through various illumination effects.

Downtown Buffalo, NY Electric Tower Building to be illuminated at night.

In regard to Niagara Falls being illuminated blue, all special illumination requests are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has financed and operated the “illumination of Niagara Falls” since 1925. Note that the Niagara Region, Ontario is currently in Stage 3 of the reopening of the Province and the Niagara Falls Illumination Board reiterates that social gatherings are limited to 100 people and physical distancing remains a requirement for all people who are not from the same household or established social circle of 10 people. In all instances, no more than 10 people are permitted to be closer than six feet and when not possible, a face mask must be worn. In order for people to view Niagara Falls illuminated while staying safe at home, a live cam link can be accessed at cliftonhill.com/niagara-falls/livecam.

People Inc. is celebrating 50 years of supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families, and older adults across Western New York and the Greater Rochester region. In 1970, a small group of parents and professionals joined together to address the needs of people with intellectual disabilities and formed what would grow to become People Inc. Over the years, People Inc. expanded its mission and services to support even more people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, older adults and the general public to live, work and thrive – to be independent, to have access to residential opportunities, programs, supports and health services, as well as affordable, safe housing – all while promoting independence and fulfilling experiences.

Known for its innovative programs, individualized services, and ability to plan for future needs, People Inc. has earned a positive reputation throughout the region and state as a leading health and human services agency.

Due to the pandemic, there are no in-person events planned in the short-term. Throughout August 2020 to July 2021, there will be celebrations marking this milestone, to be shared in the agency’s e-newsletter, social media, and website, people-inc.org.

People Inc., a multispecialty non-profit health and human services agency, provides programs and services to more than 10,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, special needs, their families, and older adults throughout Western New York and the Greater Rochester region. Since 1970, People Inc. has assisted people to achieve greater degrees of independence and productivity. With nearly 4,000 employees, People Inc. is one of the region’s largest employers. To learn more, visit people-inc.org, follow People Inc. on Facebook or Twitter @PeopleIncNews.