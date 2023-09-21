My designer refers to each of our issues numerically, with October being 162. Looking back to our first issue in April 2010, with only 16 pages, we’ve come a long way. Initially, it took some convincing for advertisers to try something new, but we were so grateful to the ones who were immediately convinced of the magazine’s value and who have continued to feel this way throughout the years.

A woman recently contacted me to tell me how much she loves the magazine. An insurance company vice president said something similar. Their feedback and the wonderful opportunities to share and learn are the source of my inspiration.

Buffalo Healthy Living has become a quality health and lifestyle resource that also includes a weekly half-hour prime-time television show, supported by strong digital and social media outlets. In fact, every one of the articles that appear in our magazine is now included on our website.

Most importantly, as the magazine has evolved, so have I. And like all lessons, some haven’t been easy. Marcy Abramsky, LCSW, in writing for the magazine this month, says, “Forgiveness is vastly unique for people at different stages, and requires understanding past events and actions so that we can change the course of our present and future.” I agree with her and ask anyone I have ever inadvertently offended in the past to forgive me. After all, we are on a unique journey to become the best people we can be.

Thank you for reading Buffalo Healthy Living, and enjoy the beautiful scents and colors of October!

Sincerely,

Annette Pinder