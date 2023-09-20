Univera Healthcare is one of just 13 health plans nationwide to earn 4.5 stars (out of a possible five) and accreditation for its Medicaid HMO from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality.

The good news continues for the upstate New York-based non-profit health insurer, as each plan offered by Univera Healthcare, including Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial health insurance, earned accreditation from NCQA.

“Across-the-board accreditation for our health insurance plans is a source of pride for our employees and a consideration for consumers looking for the right health plan to meet their needs,” says Univera Healthcare President Art Wingerter. “Whether a member is enrolled in one of our government programs like Medicaid or Medicare, or has commercial coverage through their employer, they experience the same high level of service and care.”

The following ratings (based on a five-star rating system) reflect 2022 health plan performance across all Univera Healthcare products.

4.0 stars Accredited – Commercial HMO/POS/PPO/EPO combined

4.0 stars Accredited – Medicare PPO

4.0 stars Accredited – Medicare HMO

4.5 stars Accredited – Medicaid HMO

NCQA ratings are based on a health plan’s combined HEDIS® and CAHPS® scores and NCQA accreditation status. Plans are also evaluated on quality of care, patient satisfaction, and the health plans’ efforts toward continuous improvement.

Univera Healthcare is a nonprofit health plan that serves members across the eight counties of Western New York. With more than 500 Buffalo-based employees and a local leadership team, the company is committed to attracting and retaining a diverse workforce to foster innovation and better serve its members. It is part of a Rochester-based health insurer that serves more than 1.5 million members across upstate New York.