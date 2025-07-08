New York State Quitline, through a donation, offering $2,500 grand prize and ten $250 prizes to those who quit smoking or vaping

BUFFALO, N.Y. – June 26, 2025 – The New York State Quitline (NYS Quitline), in commemoration of its 25 years of public health service, has an added incentive this summer to encourage people who smoke or vape to become tobacco-free*. Through a “quit-and-win contest,” one randomly selected grand prize winner will receive$2,500 and 10 additional winners will each receive $250. Those who are willing to commit to becoming and staying tobacco-free for the first 25 days in August must register at nysmokefree.com/contest to be eligible.

The prizes are made possible by a generous donation from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y., the NYS Quitline’s physical location. The NYS Quitline invites those who smoke or vape daily (e.g., five or more days a week) to register online and receive assistance from the NYS Quitline this summer to prepare for a successful quit-attempt with the help of the program’s free coaching and medications.

“Financial incentives can be effective motivation for quit-attempts,” said Paula Celestino, co-founder of the NYS Quitline. “We encourage people to sign up early and prepare themselves for the 25-day challenge. This includes speaking with one of our Tobacco Treatment Specialists to discuss triggers, develop a plan and order a free starter kit of nicotine replacement therapy medications such as patches, gum or lozenges. The ultimate hope, of course, is for people to remain tobacco-free well beyond August 25.”

Contest organizers will verify winner eligibility through a mailed saliva testing kit to determine tobacco-free status. Only one entry per person is allowed. All entrants must reside in New York State and be at least 18 years of age.

Anyone seeking assistance to become tobacco-free may contact the NYS Quitline by calling 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487). They can also visit nysmokefree.com to reach a specialist through an online chat, request a call-back or order free nicotine replacement therapy medications. The NYS Quitline additionally offers a free text-support program by texting QUITNOW (English) or DÉJELO YA NY (Spanish) to 333888.

Through this quit-and-win contest, the NYS Quitline aims to stay busy during the summer months, which historically are slower for state quitlines across the nation. But more importantly, contest organizers seek to continue their mission since the year 2000: helping as many people in New York State as possible become tobacco-free and live healthier, longer lives.

* The term tobacco throughout this press release refers to the use of manufactured, combustible commercial products and electronic/vape products – not the sacred, medicinal and traditional use of tobacco by Native American nations and other Indigenous groups.

About the New York State Quitline

The New York State Quitline is a service supported by the New York State Department of Health and based at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y. It is one of the first and busiest state quitlines in the nation and has responded to nearly 3 million calls since it began operating in 2000. The Quitline encourages those who use commercial tobacco and electronic/vape products to talk with their healthcare professionals and access available Medicaid or health insurance benefits for medication support. All those who live in New York State can contact the Quitline seven days a week for free coaching and resources. Text QUITNOW (English: Learn2QuitNY) or DÉJELO YA NY (Spanish: Vivir sin tabaco es Vida) to 333888 to register for a multi-week text messaging program, call 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) starting at 9 a.m. or visit www.nysmokefree.com for more information.

About Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

From the world’s first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer’s grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email ASKRoswell@RoswellPark.org.