Health Foundation Awards \$500,000 to Strengthen Health Care Workforce and Nonprofit Sector

BUFFALO AND SYRACUSE, NY – The Health Foundation for Western & Central New York is awarding $500,000 as part of an annual initiative made possible by a 2022 gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The grants include support for nonprofit organizations working to address workforce shortages in the health care industry across central and western New York. Other funds will be used to address the impact of recent federal policy decisions on the region’s nonprofit sector.

These awards are the result of an unrestricted gift of $9 million to the Health Foundation from Scott in 2022. Since receiving the gift, the Health Foundation has chosen to use a portion of the funds each year for special initiatives outside of the organization’s typical strategies.

The focus for 2025 is on helping solve the health care workforce shortages, which have short- and long-term consequences for both urban and rural communities. According to a 2024 study from the Center for Health Workforce Studies, pervasive shortages in New York State are continuing across a variety of roles in health care, including registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, aides, psychiatrists and behavior health professionals, and home health care workers.

Central New York:

$100,000 for Health WorkForce New York (HWNY)

to support the Institute of Career Advancement in Medicine (ICAM) in central New York. ICAM uses an innovative, community-driven model that combines digital infrastructure, targeted outreach, and hands-on support to create a sustainable pipeline for health care training, employment, and advancement.

$50,000 for Cayuga Community College

to support the ongoing development of a Practical Nursing certificate, which will provide a pathway for students to earn a Licensed Practical Nurse certificate while working toward their Registered Nurse credential. Cayuga Community College is working in conjunction with community partners in Oswego County to co-design the program.

$100,000 for multi-funder initiatives

to address the negative impact of recent federal policy on the nonprofit sector, as well as nonprofit convenings to address those issues.

Western New York:

$50,000 for Southern Tier Health Care System (STHCS)

to support distance learning offerings including its Step Into Healthcare program, and Emergency Medical Technician-Basic program. These funds will provide matching funds to draw down additional funding provided by the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation.

$50,000 for The Chautauqua Center (TCC)

to support a dental hygienist training partnership with Jamestown Community College and Monroe Community College. TCC will be a designated program training location. Funding would help cover startup costs for the program.

$50,000 for Trocaire College

to support the Healthy Aging Nursing program. This new concentration will provide specialized workforce development that allows nursing graduates to more authentically connect with the aging by addressing their medical and psychosocial needs. Students who complete the program will receive certification in Healthy Aging and will be eligible for licensure in practical nursing.

$50,000 for multi-funder initiatives

to address the negative impact of recent federal policy on the nonprofit sector, as well as nonprofit convenings to address those issues.

$50,000

of the funds had already been contributed earlier in 2025 for the WNY Refugee Resettlement Project to address urgent needs resulting from changes to federal policy.

“Workforce shortages have had a devastating impact on our community’s ability to access high-quality, affordable health care in a timely manner. These organizations are working to tackle the issue through creative initiatives and strategic collaborations,” said Nora OBrien-Suric, Ph.D., President of the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York. “Additionally, many in the nonprofit sector have been dealing with the serious impact of funding cuts and policy changes at the federal level. These funds are one opportunity for us to help our nonprofit partners as they navigate these ongoing challenges.”

In 2023, the first use of Scott’s generous gift included grants to six rural health networks across western and central New York, which launched the Health Foundation’s Transform Rural Health campaign. The 2024 awards were provided to organizations that improve health in rural areas with a focus on serving immigrant and refugee populations.

ABOUT THE HEALTH FOUNDATION FOR WESTERN & CENTRAL NEW YORK

The Health Foundation for Western & Central New York is an independent, private foundation that advocates for continuous improvement in health and health care for the people and communities of 16 counties in western and central New York. The foundation’s vision is a healthy central and western New York where racial and socioeconomic equity are prioritized so all people can reach their full potential and achieve equitable health outcomes. For more information, please visit hfwcny.org.