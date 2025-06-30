Refreshed. Renewed. Reinvigorated.

We hope those are the words that come to mind when you see the new “WNYIL”. Our new logo and website are sure to generate some excitement.

To start the process, WNYIL’s Board of Directors and Leadership body worked to renew the Mission, Vision and Core Values of the organization. These doctrines are the backbone of who we are and the inspiration for how we serve our consumers.

What has changed?

Our new logo embodies the mantra Inspiring independence through diversity, individuality, and the power of choice. The logo captures the essence of independence and community through the vibrant depiction of five birds in flight, their wings spread wide in a graceful soar. Each bird, rendered in a unique color, symbolizes diversity, individuality, and the power of choice. Each color represents a different WNYIL Agency.

The dynamic arrangement of the birds evokes a collective journey, representing a supportive community united in their commitment to empowerment and inclusion. The upward motion of the birds embodies the freedom and triumph of rising above challenges, with their soaring wings serving as a tribute to resilience and the unyielding spirit of those with disabilities. This imagery reflects an organization dedicated to creating pathways of independence and celebrating the strength found in unity and self-determination.

Our new website is streamlined to focus on the services we offer to consumers. Our goal was to simplify the look and create a site that is fully accessible. Featuring a modern layout, improved navigation, and a wealth of resources to better serve our consumers, the new site has been designed to enhance the user experience.

By highlighting our services on the home page, consumers should be able to easily identify the most efficient path to find the information they need. Each Agency continues to have its own page, featuring a listing of services offered through the agency, as well as programs and opportunities that are exclusive to each individual agency.

Additionally, the “News” feature on our website is serving as a blog page. This set up coupled with an improved events calendar, allows us to highlight our many programs and services in a comprehensive manner through the website and other marketing channels.

What’s next?

The launch of the logo and the website are just the beginning. The best “brands” are those that continue to evolve. Our goal is for WNYIL’s brand to be ever evolving.

You will see updated print materials in the coming weeks, and all materials will feature the “new look” moving forward. The website will see changes and improvements on a continual basis to ensure the site remains “fresh” and can easily be found through an online search.

We are excited to celebrate WNYIL’s successes and achievements, and are equally excited for all of you … our staff, consumers, volunteers, friends and supporters … to be part of that celebration.