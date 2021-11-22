The program will host two free informational events held virtually in November and December 2021 for Western New York area organizations interested in learning more about collaborating on respite initiatives.

Exhale, the Family Caregiver Initiative , which funds innovative collaborative projects that are reimagining and increasing respite opportunities for family caregivers of older adults, announced two upcoming events to kick off its 2022 program. Open to organizations, both for-profit and nonprofit organizations located in Erie, Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties in Western New York, the free virtual information sessions will provide attendees with an interactive overview of the Exhale program and its eligibility requirements on Tuesday, November 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST and Monday, December 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

“November is National Family Caregiver Month, and we could not think of a better time to launch this initiative for 2022,” said Amber Slichta, vice president, programs and learning, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “We are rallying businesses and organizations across the Western New York region – that together as a community we can find more opportunities and solutions to better support family caregivers in ways that are meaningful to them.”

Exhale is an opportunity for businesses and organizations to work together to find innovative solutions that provide caregivers an opportunity to breathe a little easier. Through a short series of virtual workshops, which will begin in January 2022, organizations based in participating Western New York counties will receive free training in creative problem solving and project management as well as a stipend of $500 to explore this opportunity for further funding. Participating nonprofits will also be eligible to apply for grant funding.

“We’re excited to get started on our 2022 Exhale initiative, providing organizations from Western New York with tools to help create invaluable programs that provide relief and comfort to their caregiver communities,” said Ken Genewick, senior program officer for caregiving, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York. “Through these collaborative projects, we can maximize our efforts and creative thinking to better recognize and support the caregiver community, as more than 53 million individuals nationwide care for a parent, spouse, or loved one . It’s important that caregivers set aside time to take care of their own wellbeing and that’s why we’re here to help make that happen.”

To register for one of the virtual information sessions or to learn more, visit ExhaleForCaregivers.org or contact SRajadurai@tpi.org .