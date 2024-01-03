An emergency intervention like cardiopulmonary resuscitation, commonly known as CPR, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival – if performed correctly.

According to the American Heart Association, 70% of cardiac arrests occur at home. It’s often up to friends and family to perform lifesaving CPR on a loved one.





As part of its Hands-Only CPR campaign, nationally supported by Elevance Health Foundation, the American Heart Association aims to increase awareness about the importance of bystander CPR with these two simple steps.

Call 911. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

Use the beat of a song with 100-120 beats per minute, such as “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, to stay on pace.

Find more information by visiting heart.org/handsonlycpr.



SOURCE:

American Heart Association