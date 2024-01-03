An emergency intervention like cardiopulmonary resuscitation, commonly known as CPR, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival – if performed correctly.
According to the American Heart Association, 70% of cardiac arrests occur at home. It’s often up to friends and family to perform lifesaving CPR on a loved one.
As part of its Hands-Only CPR campaign, nationally supported by Elevance Health Foundation, the American Heart Association aims to increase awareness about the importance of bystander CPR with these two simple steps.
- Call 911.
- Push hard and fast in the center of the chest.
Use the beat of a song with 100-120 beats per minute, such as “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, to stay on pace.
Find more information by visiting heart.org/handsonlycpr.
SOURCE:
American Heart Association