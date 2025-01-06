Influenza, RSV, Pertussis and COVID-19 can cause serious, lengthy illness

Good news: most people are eligible for vaccines that reduce risk of transmission

ERIE COUNTY, NY – Colder weather means that people are spending time indoors together – perfect conditions for respiratory illnesses like influenza, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), pertussis (whooping cough) and COVID-19 to spread within households, schools and workplaces.

New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) surveillance data in late December 2024 showed an increase in reported flu cases, COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations. RSV remains the leading cause of hospitalization for infants and young children. In 2024 New York State and Erie County each noted increases in pertussis cases – known as whooping cough or, just as descriptively, the 100-day cough – particularly in school-aged children.

The good news: each of these diseases has a vaccine that will reduce the risk of transmission. And, if someone is infected, a vaccine can help to reduce serious symptoms and keep them out of the hospital. Most health insurance plans will cover all or most of the cost of vaccines for eligible patients.

Flu Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine

These vaccines are available to those six months and older. Those aged 65 years and older, people with certain chronic medical conditions, young children and pregnant women are most in jeopardy of developing serious complications, which could require hospitalization and result in death.

Flu vaccine is recommended before and during “flu season,” which is in late fall and winter in our area. COVID-19 vaccine is recommended at any time. Both are widely available at pharmacies, health clinics and physicians’ offices across the state. See vaccines.gov for locations.

Anti-viral Treatment for Flu and COVID-19 illness

Doctors can prescribe oral (taken by mouth) anti-viral treatments for patients with confirmed flu or COVID-19, but they must be taken very soon after the start of symptoms. Tamiflu (oseltamivir) is available for people two weeks of age and older who have had flu symptoms for no more than two days. For COVID-19, Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir with ritonavir) and Legevrio (molnupiravir) are treatment options for adults with mild-to-moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions should contact their doctor’s office or go to an urgent care as soon as symptoms (aches, fever, coughing) start.

RSV Vaccine for Adults

RSV vaccine for adults is not currently recommended as an annual vaccine; studies are ongoing to determine how long protection against infection lasts. RSV vaccines are available and recommended for three types of people:

For all adults ages 75 and older and adults ages 65-74 who are at increased risk of severe RSV. Conditions that increase your risk for severe illness include: Chronic heart or lung disease Weakened immune system Certain other medical conditions Living in a nursing home If you have received an RSV vaccine in the past year, you do not need another.

For pregnant people during pregnancy

RSV Immunization for Infants

For some infants up to 24 months who are at increased risk of severe RSV: Infants and young children (the younger the age, the higher the risk) American Indian and Alaska Native children Children born prematurely Children with chronic lung disease or congenital (present from birth) heart disease Children with weakened immune systems Children with severe cystic fibrosis Children who have neuromuscular disorders, especially those who have difficulty swallowing or clearing mucus secretions *Most children only need vaccination protection through parent or through direct immunization, not both.



Pertussis Vaccine & Treatment

Protection against pertussis is included in the DTaP or Tdap vaccines – different formulations against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. These vaccines are effective at preventing pertussis infection, but immunity will decrease over time. DTaP is part of the recommended vaccine schedule for young children. Tdap is available for all other ages and pregnant people. If you don’t remember the last time you received a Tdap vaccine, talk to your doctor about recharging your immunity. Tdap boosters are recommended every ten years.

Pertussis treatment is generally a prescription antibiotic like azithromycin (Z-Pak). Taking this medicine soon after symptoms start is the best way to reduce the severity and duration of symptoms like coughing. Talk to your doctor about any persistent cough and the best options for managing symptoms.

Prevent the spread of respiratory illness: