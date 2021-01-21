For more than 120 years, research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has played a prominent role in our mission. Striving to develop groundbreaking treatments that will make a difference for patients not only in our community but worldwide, the center is pleased to announce the promotion of four physicians to leadership positions in various aspects of clinical research.

“These talented physicians are all leaders in their respective fields and will continue to drive innovative and exciting work in cancer research,” says Igor Puzanov, MD, MSCI, FACP , Senior Vice President for Clinical Investigation and Director of the Center for Early Phase Clinical Trials. “I look forward to the care our team will provide for our patients guided by their insights and ideas.”

Among the physicians adding new responsibilities to their established practices:

Saby George, MD, FACP, Named Director of Network Clinical Trials

Dr. George will serve as the primary liaison between Roswell Park’s Office of Clinical Research and the Roswell Park Care Network for the development and implementation of clinical trials at our network sites, including the infrastructure needed for oversight and compliance. Expanding the availability of clinical trials throughout the Care Network ensures all patients have access to the newest therapies available.

Ellis Levine, MD, A ppointed Director of Academic Affairs for Clinical Investigations

Dr. Levine will support Roswell Park’s investigator-initiated and cooperative-group clinical trials, focusing on resource allocation and prioritization. Longtime director of the center’s medical oncology fellowship program, he will play a key role in guiding our fellows and faculty on clinical trial design, implementation, oversight and regulatory requirements. He remains Chief of Breast Medicine.

Tong Dai, MD, PhD, Promoted to Associate Director for Solid-Tumor Studies

As the clinical disease-team leader for phase 1 targeted-therapy trials for all solid-tumor oncology subspecialities, Dr. Dai will oversee, develop and provide guidance on new development of early-phase solid-tumor protocols. These types of early trials are a key step in testing new treatment approaches. Dr. Dai’s specialties include drug development and diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal and head/neck cancers.

Elizabeth Griffiths, MD, Named Associate Director for Liquid-Tumor Studies

Dr. Griffiths will serve as clinical disease-team leader for early targeted-therapy trials for liquid or hematologic tumors, which are cancers of the blood or bone marrow. An expert in leukemias as well as benign blood disorders, she will direct all early-phase liquid-tumor clinical trials. Dr. Griffiths continues to serve as Director of Myelodysplastic Syndrome therapeutics and co-leads the Young Adult Program at Roswell Park.