March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

ERIE COUNTY, NY – The Erie County Cancer Services Program (CSP) will hand out free FIT kits at 12 Tops Friendly Markets in March for National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

“We are so excited to get FIT kits into the hands of eligible adults with this partnership with Tops Markets and educate people on the importance of this non-invasive test,” said Cancer Services Program Director Michelle Wysocki. “We appreciate being able to address the myths and misinformation around colorectal cancer screening at events like this one, and show just how easy, convenient and private the testing process is.”

In the privacy of your own home, you can easily collect a sample and mail it to a lab for testing with the prepaid envelope provided by CSP. Screening is suggested for those 45 to 75 years old at average risk for colorectal cancer.

“We encourage people to talk to their doctor about their colorectal cancer risks. Our program can provide these kits to any Erie County resident between 45-75 years of age, regardless of insurance status,” Wysocki continued. “If you are uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible to have the test cost covered by our program.”

The Erie County Cancer Services Program provides breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings and diagnostic services at no cost to adults who live in Erie County, do not have health insurance, have health insurance with a cost share that makes the cost of screening too high, and meet the program rules for age and income. Costs for additional, necessary diagnostic tests may also be covered under a NYS program. Visit the CSP web site at www.erie.gov/cancerservices or call (716) 858-7376.

FIT Kit Test

A FIT Kit screens for colon cancer. You do the test at home, and it is very easy to use. Then, you mail it to a lab and they test it for you. You can order a FREE FIT KIT Here or call CSP at (716) 858-7376!

Watch this video about how to use a FIT Kit.

March 2024 TOPS Locations, Dates, and Times

ALDEN, NY

12775 Broadway • 3/04/24 • 4pm – 7pm

AMHERST, NY

9660 Transit Road • 3/08/24 • 4pm – 7pm

3980 Maple Road • 3/25/24 • 4pm – 7pm

BUFFALO, NY

1460 South Park/Bailey • 3/01/24• 4pm – 7pm

2101 Elmwood Avenue • 3/11/24 • 4pm-7pm

1740 Sheridan Drive • 3/18/24 • 4pm – 7pm

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

700 Thruway Plaza Drive • 3/27/24 • 4pm – 7pm

DEPEW, NY

4777 Transit Road • 3/13/24 • 4pm-7pm

HAMBURG, NY

6150 South Park Avenue • 3/15/24 • 4pm-7pm

SPRINGVILLE, NY

184 S. Cascade Drive • 3/22/24 • 4pm-7pm

TONAWANDA, NY

890 Young Street • 3/06/24 • 4pm-7pm

WEST SENECA, NY

355 Orchard Park Road • 3/20/24 • 4pm – 7pm