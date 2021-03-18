

Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc. (CHCB) Shares Frontline COVID Stores and Personal Experiences

The Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc., in collaboration with the Buffalo Documentary Project, produced and made two videos entitled “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Employee Focus Group: Sharing Our Stories of Treatment and Recovery.”

The videos feature employees and providers, with discussions moderated by Dr. Lavonne Ansari, Chief Executive Officer, Community Health Center of Buffalo Inc. Participants shared their candid firsthand experiences including how they contracted COVID; the wide spectrum of symptoms they experienced, the treatment they received, and the challenges they faced with extended illness and survival. They also talked about how COVID illness impacted their families, and their observations and understanding of how racism impacts the broader healthcare system.

“We wanted to share the experiences our staff and providers had with COVID,” said Dr. Ansari. “Our stories are not told in the communities that can benefit from them the most. With this in mind, we want to educate people who view our video discussions about the facts and hardships of this disease. There are a lot of myths out there about COVID 19, so we wanted to share the perspectives of those of us working on the front lines in healthcare, as well as those who have actually contracted this disease. We know that sharing our personal stories is an impactful way to educate others,” said Dr. Ansari.

To watch their stores see:

Sharing Employee Stories of COVID Treatment and Recovery – Part 1

CHCB, INC. YOUTUBE: WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnrReG_fHjo

Sharing Employee Stories of COVID Treatment and Recovery – Part 2

CHCB, INC. YOUTUBE: WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJkeER0iKMk