Total Time: 30 minutes, Servings: 6

 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups fresh blueberries
  • ¼  cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • ½  cup olive oil
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • 2 large apples 
  • 2 packages (6 ounces each) fresh lettuce mix
  • 1 pint strawberries, cut in half
  • 1 pint blueberries
  • ½  cup pecan halves, toasted

To make blueberry dressing:
In blender, process blueberries, balsamic vinegar, honey, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

To prepare salad:
Cut apples into ¼ inch thick slices. Using 1½ inch diameter star-shaped cutter, cut apple slices into stars.

 

Place the lettuce mix in a large bowl; add apples, strawberries and blueberries. Sprinkle with pecans. Before serving, drizzle each salad with blueberry dressing.

 

