Total Time: 30 minutes, Servings: 6
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ½ cup olive oil
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 2 large apples
- 2 packages (6 ounces each) fresh lettuce mix
- 1 pint strawberries, cut in half
- 1 pint blueberries
- ½ cup pecan halves, toasted
To make blueberry dressing:
In blender, process blueberries, balsamic vinegar, honey, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Blend until smooth. Set aside.
To prepare salad:
Cut apples into ¼ inch thick slices. Using 1½ inch diameter star-shaped cutter, cut apple slices into stars.
Place the lettuce mix in a large bowl; add apples, strawberries and blueberries. Sprinkle with pecans. Before serving, drizzle each salad with blueberry dressing.
Find more salad inspiration at freshexpress.com.