Total Time: 30 minutes, Servings: 6

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh blueberries

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ cup olive oil

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2 large apples

2 packages (6 ounces each) fresh lettuce mix

1 pint strawberries, cut in half

1 pint blueberries

½ cup pecan halves, toasted

To make blueberry dressing:

In blender, process blueberries, balsamic vinegar, honey, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

To prepare salad:

Cut apples into ¼ inch thick slices. Using 1½ inch diameter star-shaped cutter, cut apple slices into stars.

Place the lettuce mix in a large bowl; add apples, strawberries and blueberries. Sprinkle with pecans. Before serving, drizzle each salad with blueberry dressing.

Find more salad inspiration at freshexpress.com.