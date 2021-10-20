In partnership with Buffalo Prenatal
Having an involved, loving father is a key factor in children’s well-being. That’s why the Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative program of Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network is hosting a dynamic event this Saturday, October 23rd that will bring together father- and family-serving providers, advocates, and community members. See attached agenda.
Focusing the Fatherhood FLAME Community Conversations hosted by the Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative will be an energizing, collaborative event for people who are engaged in helping fathers become great dads. The event will feature produced video presentations by notable fatherhood experts, facilitated group discussions about local solutions, and the opportunity to network with other community members working toward family well-being.
The event will take place this Saturday, October 23rd from 10AM-3PM at The Chapel, Cheektowaga Campus located at 200 Thruway Plaza Dr, Cheektowaga, NY 14225.
