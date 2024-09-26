The State of Healthcare in 2025 And Beyond

Healthcare Executive Forum (HEF), the Local Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Hosts Top WNY Healthcare Leaders at D’Youville’s Health Professions Hub to Discuss Healthcare Challenges

September 26, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Some of Western New York’s top healthcare CEOs from organizations like Catholic Health, Roswell Park, Kaleida Health, Highmark Western and Northeastern New York, and Independent Health, will be presenting and taking questions during a half-day forum hosted by the Healthcare Executive Forum of WNY. The forum, entitled The State of Healthcare in 2025 And Beyond, will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, from 7:30 am – 1:00 pm, at D’Youville’s Health Professions Hub, 301 Connecticut Street, Buffalo. More than 100 professionals from across WNY’s for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare sectors are expected to attend, as well as those in academia and other organizations.

“HEF has an outstanding future-looking forum prepared with Western New York’s true healthcare innovators laying out the challenges we all face in healthcare,” said HEF President and Board Chair, Michael Omoniyi Ayanbadejo MBBS, MPH, Senior Healthcare Innovator at Independent Health. “The lineup is amazing, making it set to be the area’s best healthcare discussion of the year and a terrific learning experience for all who attend.”

Presenters include: Joyce Markiewicz, BSN, MBA, President & CEO, Catholic Health; Candace Johnson, PhD, President & CEO, Roswell Park; Donald Boyd, MBA, President & CEO, Kaleida Health; Jessica Cox, BS, President, Highmark Western and Northeastern New York; Michael Cropp, MD, MBA, CEO, Independent Health. The event will be moderated by Michael Wooten, WKBW, Anchor/Senior Reporter.

The Healthcare Executive Forum annually puts on a forward-looking event at year-end. D’Youville University is sponsoring the event, while providing a unique venue at its Health Professions Hub — an education, training, and community health center embedded in Buffalo’s West Side where students, medical professionals, and community members can come together.

“D’Youville’s new Hub is the perfect spot for this sure-to-be impactful event. All those interested in Western New York’s healthcare sector are welcome to attend to hear from area healthcare leaders and see this incredible space that was built to foster the growth and development of healthcare professionals,” stated D’Youville University Associate Professor for Health Administration and HEF Board Member, Kathleen Curtin, BSN, MBA, EdD.

The forum is open to the public and offers face-to-face credit for ACHE members. Tickets are $50 for the general public, $45 for ACHE members, and $25 for students, and include breakfast and lunch. To register, visit stateofhealthcare2025.eventbrite.com .