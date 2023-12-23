By Skinnytaste.com
Ingredients (Serves 4)
(Prep time 5 minutes, Cook time: 55 minutes)
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp ketchup (I use organic)
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 small onion (minced)
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1.3 lb ground turkey* (99% or 93%)
- 1/2 cup seasoned whole wheat or gluten-free breadcrumbs
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp marjoram
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350oF.
- In a small bowl combine 2 tbsp of the ketchup with Worcestershire sauce.
- In a small skillet, heat olive oil and onion on low heat until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes, remove from heat.
- In a medium bowl combine the turkey, onion, breadcrumbs, egg, 1/4 cup ketchup, salt and marjoram.
- Place mixture into a loaf pan or shape into a loaf and place on a baking pan. Spoon sauce on top.
- Bake uncovered for 55-60 minutes, remove from oven and let it sit for 5 minutes before slicing.
Nutrition
Serving: 1/4, Calories: 259kcal, Carbohydrates: 14g, Protein: 37g, Fat: 5g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 104mg, Sodium: 390mg, Fiber: 1.5g, Sugar: 6g – WW Points: 3
*Calculated with 99% lean turkey