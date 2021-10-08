Univera Healthcare Achieves 5-star Rating for its Medicare plans: Among the Highest in the Nation and Western New York

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) annual Star Ratings for 2022 has awarded Univera Healthcare a 5-star rating, making it among the highest-rated Medicare plans in the nation and in Western New York. Ratings are based on quality performance in clinical care and outstanding service to its Medicare members.

CMS awarded Univera Healthcare’s Medicare Advantage plans with 5 out of 5 stars, the highest Medicare star rating for its Medicare Senior Choice HMO plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. This is the sixth consecutive year the drug plan received this excellent rating.

“To be recognized with these excellent ratings is a testament to our health plan’s commitment to the health of our Medicare members,” said Sharon Palmiter, vice-president for population health strategic programs at Univera Healthcare.

The star ratings measure a variety of health benchmarks, including how a Medicare member’s chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are being managed; whether Medicare members are receiving their preventive screenings and vaccines; and whether the plan is teaching members about correctly taking their medications as prescribed. Member satisfaction and experience with the health plan and its providers are also important measures in the overall quality ratings.

“No health plan can reach this level of quality care without a real commitment to partnering with local health care providers,” said Stephen Cohen, MD, senior vice-president and corporate medical director for Univera Healthcare. “Working together, especially through the challenges of the past year, our providers delivered quality care to our Medicare members. These ratings reflect our passion and commitment to help people in our communities live healthier and more secure lives through access to high-quality, affordable health care.”

Health plan employees from throughout the company are working to assure Medicare members’ needs are met by delivering quality programs and service. One example, a mobile app where members can send text messages to their care team (i.e., nurses, therapists and more) at any time of day or night. The ability to communicate at the members’ convenience allows the care team to address member health care needs when they need it.

“These quality scores demonstrate our dedication to helping our Medicare members get healthy and stay healthy,” said Palmiter. “We look forward to driving continued excellence in clinical quality and health care experience for our Medicare members in 2022 and beyond.”

To learn more about Medicare Star Ratings and Univera Healthcare Medicare plans visit:UniveraHealthcare.com.