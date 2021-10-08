UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine’s New Facility Open in LECOM Harborcenter

New physical therapy space open at Canalside September 2021

BUFFALO, NY – UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (UBMDOSM) opened its newest location at the LECOM Harborcenter, an addition that will further extend physical therapy services to Western New York.

The space is located at the corner of Main St. and Perry St., Canalside, on the 1st floor of the LECOM Harborcenter, with reserved parking for patients in the attached garage with an entrance at 100 Washington St.

The facility offers specialized care of non-operative and post-operative orthopaedic conditions, acute sports injury management, ongoing patient education and home programming. It is also ideally positioned for the “BRIDGE” return-to-sport program, offering safe and effective strength and conditioning programs for individuals recovering from an injury. Following the acquisition of Impact Sports Performance in 2019, opening this adjacent facility downtown completes the next phase of clinical performance integration and achieving optimal sports medicine care.

The facility has a fully-equipped recovery room, including Dreamseat recliners, Normatec recovery system, Game Ready and Hyperice products. Sports massage, therapeutic stretching, and sports nutrition services will also be offered. The new physical therapy space is adjacent to a new 1st floor performance training facility for Impact Sports Performance including the same state-of-the-art equipment and highly-certified staff operating our sixth-floor facility.

Brian DeLuca, PT, MBA, CSCS, CAFS, UBMDOSM’s Director of Physical Therapy at the BrookBridge location and the Director of Impact Sports Performance powered by UBMDOSM, will be leading this office. This space is meant to better connect Impact Sports Performance with the practice-side of UBMDOSM by offering athletes who train at Impact a more comprehensive care model from training to recovery and rehabilitation.

To book an appointment, please call UBMD Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine’s main appointment line at 716.204.3200.

UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, a member of UBMD Physicians’ Group, is an academic orthopaedic group that offers complete care of all orthopaedic and musculoskeletal problems for children, adults and seniors. The group is affiliated with Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center (ECMC), Catholic Health System, and Niagara Falls Memorial, and staffs Buffalo General Hospital, ECMC and Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. In addition, they are the team doctors for the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits, UB Bulls, Buffalo State Bengals, Niagara Purple Eagles, ECC Kats, NCCC Thunderwolves and Rochester Americans.