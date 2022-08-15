Nonprofit organizations are invited to apply beginning August 15th

Recognizing structural racism as a driving force of health inequities and a barrier to its goal of health equity, Univera Healthcare invites nonprofit organizations to apply for their Health Equity Awards to help fund health and wellness programs that address racial and ethnic health disparities in Western New York. The application period opens at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 15th and closes at 11:59 p.m., Thursday, September 15th.

“At Univera Healthcare, the health of our communities is at the center of everything we do. Together we can confront the crisis in health disparities, embrace and address long-standing gaps in care, and bridge health equity gaps in our underserved communities by funding programs that improve access to care, advance specific health outcomes, and support organizations in our community that share our mission,” says Gina Cuyler, MD, Vice President Health Equity and Community Investments.

Nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations in Univera Healthcare’s Western New York service area are invited to apply for Health Equity Awards. Application proposals must include clear, defined goals for reducing health disparities and improving health equity for people that face a higher burden of health inequities and social disadvantages. Organizations will be required to specify how funding will measurably assist in improving racial and ethnic health equity outcomes. Health Equity categories include, but are not limited to:

Reducing health disparities in racial, ethnic, LGBTQ communities, people with disabilities, people living in rural or urban communities, or other groups of people that may be at higher health risk for: Medical issues and conditions (chronic or acute) Behavioral health or mental health conditions Negative outcomes from the above, including death or suicide



“Univera Healthcare has more than 500 employees who call Western New York home, so finding opportunities to address structural racism and health inequities in the neighborhoods and communities we share with our members is personal to us,” says Univera Healthcare President Art Wingerter.

For additional information and the online application, please visit UniveraHealthcare.com/Community, scroll to the Health Equity Awards and click Submit Application. Proposals that have detailed scope, goals, rationale for support, and measures will receive the strongest consideration. Award winners will be announced in mid-November.

Univera Healthcare operates in the eight counties of Western New York, including Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming.

The company’s corporate giving follows all applicable laws and regulations and does not support funding organizations that conflict with its corporate mission, goals, policies, or products.