Variety, the Children’s Charity of Buffalo & WNY Announces $906,060 raised during

The 60th Annual Variety Kids Telethon!

Lancaster, NY (www.varietybuffalo.org) Thank you Buffalo, and all of Western New York, for your support of the 60th Annual Variety Kids Telethon, raising $906,060 for the Variety Club of Buffalo Tent #7! These funds directly support Oishei Children’s Hospital, and other Children’s charities. The 60th annual telethon event aired Saturday, March 5, 2022 on WGRZ-TV Channel 2, the NBC affiliate in Buffalo from 6pm until 11pm, and Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 10am until 8pm on WBBZ-TV, the locally owned MeTV affiliate, broadcast on Channel 67.1 on-air; Cable 5 LIVE from the Variety Headquarters in Lancaster, New York.

The Channel 2 on-air personalities Saturday, and WBBZ-TV personalities Sunday, joined attorney Paul Cambria, President of Variety, along with Darius Pridgen, President of the Buffalo Common Council and Bishop of the True Bethel Baptist Church, in hosting the event.

This year’s Celebrity Child was Giovani Fiore from Tonawanda. Gio, along with his mother Allison, father Anthony, and brother Ethan joined Honorary Chairperson Lou Billittier Jr. from Chef’s Restaurant, General Chairman Bob Parrish, and Co-Chairman Frank Lignos, with talent that included Buffalo native Frankie Scinta, Singing Cop Moe Badger, and Joshua Vacanti from NBC-TV’s “The Voice”. Video stories were presented featuring Oishei Children’s Hospital President Allegra Jaros, members of the medical team, past Celebrity children, and patient stories profiling the miracles that happen at Oishei Children’s Hospital every day.

Sunday’s lineup included a wonderful celebration of sharing memories and stories, reliving the Telethon History and, focusing on the future! There were plenty of familiar faces, and some of the most amazing WNY talent who joined in with members of the US Coast Guard, Volunteer Fire Departments, Police Departments and the Police Athletic League.

Throughout the 15 hours of the Telethon, various corporate matches and donations were made from so many incredible members of our Buffalo and WNY community, coming together for our kids.

As of 8pm on Sunday, March 6, 2022, $906,060 was raised. It was a wonderful time celebrating Variety’s history. Telethon weekend kicked off with a grand Gala at Salvatore’s, celebrating many of the Variety celebrity kids throughout the 60 years.

Paul Cambria, President of Variety commented, “We are pleased and thankful to have raised over $900,000 in these difficult times. The Telethon continues to be a proud Buffalo tradition.”

The 60th Annual Variety Kids Telethon was a success due to the cumulative efforts of Western New Yorkers that contributed time, talent and money to help the Children of our community. On behalf of the children we serve, Thank You! To ensure we can help all our Variety kids, please honor your pledge. Donations can still be made online at varietybuffalo.org or by texting “Variety” to 20222. All the monies raised stay local and help support the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital as well as other local charities that benefit children. For more information please visit varietybuffalo.org!

The Variety Club of Buffalo thanks WGRZ-TV Channel 2 General Manager Jim Toellner and his team, WBBZ-TV owner Phil Arno and his team, The staff and production team, Andrew Bennett and the Oishei Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Variety Club Board, Volunteers, and everyone who contributed their time, talent, and energy.

The Variety Club thanks our other media partners, sponsors and everyone who helped make The 60th Annual Variety Kids Telethon a success.