Univera Healthcare Offering A Medicare Advantage Plan in 2023 Targeting the Needs of Local Veterans



“We all know how important it is to honor the service of local veterans,” said Karen Bodley, Univera Healthcare vice president, Medicare. “It’s also important to have health coverage that meets their needs and pairs well with existing U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs coverage – at no extra cost to them.”

In addition to $0 premiums and low copays for doctor visits, Univera Medicare Freedom (HMO-POS) includes:

$0 copays for behavioral health visits

12 one-way rides* annually to health-related locations at no cost

$35 Part B monthly premium refund

Access to an expansive network of doctors and hospitals

Visit UniveraMedicare.com for more.

What our veterans told us

Before deciding on plan benefits, Medicare employees at the Health Plan asked co-workers who served in the military for their perspectives on gaps in care faced by them and/or their fellow veterans.

The employees’ feedback was clear: Veterans could benefit from more access to care, more help with transportation, and more coverage for behavioral health.

“For a lot of veterans, especially for those who are older, lack of transportation to doctor appointments can serve as a barrier to care,” said Brian Brady, Buffalo, a veteran and an investigative clinical pharmacist at Univera. “They often lean on relatives, neighbors or others for rides, or just don’t bother. Now these veterans won’t have to worry about that as much.”

Although Univera Medicare Freedom (HMO-POS) was designed with veterans in mind, anyone Medicare eligible can enroll in the plan.

Other improvements to Medicare

In addition to new benefits for Univera Medicare Freedom (HMO-POS), Univera Healthcare also added enhancements to its other 2023 Medicare Advantage plans:

A new $19 PPO plan with access to doctors locally and coverage when you travel

New $500 Flex Card to use toward dental, vision and hearing costs

Lower cost sharing and reduced premiums

$0 copays for preventive dental services, including exams, cleanings and X-rays

Comprehensive dental benefits with a $1,000 annual allowance

Annual eyewear allowance of $150 or more depending on the plan

For more information, please visit UniveraMedicare.com.

*50-mile limit per ride.